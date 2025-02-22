Was Donald Trump a Russian Agent? Former KGB Officer Says He Was Recruited in the 80s

A former Soviet intelligence officer made a claim that gave rise to speculation across borders. The officer alleged that the current US President, Donald Trump, was recruited by the KGB in 1987 and was given a codename named “Krasnov.” This ‘breaking the internet’ statement came from Alnur Mussayev, the former head of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee, who took to his Facebook account to disclose this astonishing information and talked about Donald Trump’s past ties to Soviet intelligence.

Mussayev also claimed that he previously worked in the 6th Directorate of the KGB in Moscow, which is a branch that mainly dealt with counterintelligence efforts within the economy. As per the 71 year-old, a key mission was “recruiting businessmen from capitalist countries” to serve Soviet interests. He asserted that Donald Trump, then a rising 40-year-old real estate mogul in New York, was one such recruit.

“In 1987, our directorate recruited Donald Trump under the pseudonym Krasnov,” Mussayev alleged in his post. The claim hasn’t been substantiated yet, but it has reignited concerns regarding the President’s connections with Russia.

The fact around which most of the speculations are arising is that Trump visited Moscow in 1987. The Russian Intelligence officer’s claims are well documented, and the Soviet officials even hosted the President. Post his return, he launched an aggressive political campaign with ads urging the US to cut military alliances—a stance eerily aligned with Soviet interests at the time.

Throughout the time Donald Trump has been the President of the United States, his relationship with Russia has been controversial. It even strengthened when he repeatedly praised Vladimir Putin. Besides, his refusal to condemn Russian election interference, along with his unusual business dealings with the Russian oligarchs, hasn’t gone unnoticed either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Trending Indian 🇮🇳 (@thetrendingindian)

Despite past investigations, no concrete evidence of Trump acting as a foreign asset has been proven. However, Mussayev’s latest claim adds another layer to the ongoing debate over Trump’s longstanding ties to Russia. Whether this allegation will have more rounds of drama to it or whether it will soon be dismissed as another conspiracy theory is yet to be discovered.