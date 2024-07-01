'VPR' Fans Buzzing Over Rumored Reboot Cast as Lisa Vanderpump Unveils New Restaurant Staff

Fans of Vanderpump Rules are buzzing with excitement. A new photo from Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR has people talking about a possible reboot of the show. On June 22, SUR's official Instagram shared a group picture. The caption was cryptic: "'Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.' SURvers ❤️." What caught fans' eyes was that Bravo TV and Evolution USA, the show's production company, were tagged. This simple post set off a storm of speculation; could this be a peek at a brand new cast for Vanderpump Rules?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUR (@surrules)

Fans didn't hold back in the comments. One wrote, "Are yall getting what i'm getting from this????" Another said, "I say VPR should go back to SUR and start with a fresh cast. The OGs can pop in here and there to keep it nostalgic." Many seemed excited about the idea of new faces on the show. Some eagle-eyed fans spotted a familiar name in the group. Lou Zapata, daughter of Vanderpump's long-time business partner Guillermo Zapata, was in the photo. This added another liter of fuel to the reboot rumors, as per OK! Magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

But not everyone was thrilled as some fans pointed out a lack of diversity in the potential new cast. "Um… why is everyone white or passing apart from one? It's 2024. Yikes," one user commented. Another added, "They gotta add some melanin magic first and then they got a show!" This isn't the first hint about a possible reboot. Vanderpump herself dropped a clue in May. On Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, she spoke about the possibility of new staff at SUR becoming the focus of the show.

It’s obvious that bravo needs a reboot. Production just aren’t in touch with the fans or the shows anymore. Vanderpump rules should have lent into the women coming together against the men who have treated them poorly. RHONJ should have fired the gorgas. Period #RHONJ #PumpRules — Mark (@MarkJCampbell) June 2, 2024

On the same podcast, Vanderpump even played the game 'Never Have I Ever' with the host, and they spilled a lot of tea. Cooper gave a suggestion that detailed a situation when someone knew that their partner was cheating. "Never have I ever known a classmate's partner was cheating," to which the 63-year-old TV personality said, "Yes, I have," as per Parade.

These two need to move over to the Valley and VPR needs a complete reboot with actual restaurants servers 🤣 https://t.co/ymHa3cD3fh — Carlos (@closalvarado) May 8, 2024

Vanderpump Rules has been on a break and some of the original cast members have moved on to a new show called The Valley. Others, like Raquel Leviss, left after big scandals. Meanwhile, Vanderpump remains a significant figure in the show's narrative despite her departure following the #puppygate scandal. Her ongoing influence and ability to stir controversy are evident in recent events involving Teddi Mellencamp, another former cast member.

she should bring all this hot people on VPR for a total reboot, back to the og roots with having young people who's reckless & trashy https://t.co/lEuaB5iXSu — Rian (Heather) (@HeatheRiian) February 27, 2024

In an episode of Two T’s in a Pod, Mellencamp criticized Vanderpump for suggesting that Kyle Richards was exploiting dating rumors for publicity. Mellencamp defended her friend Richards, calling Vanderpump's comments a 'low blow' and hinting at potential secrets in Vanderpump's past. "I think all of us that were together on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' knows a lot of skeletons that are in Lisa's closet and I don’t see people throwing those out in interviews."