Resurfaced Video of Donald Trump 'Kissing' Kari Lake Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing

President-elect Donald Trump has often made headlines for several eccentric tactics in the past. His campaign for the presidency over the years has been one of the most notable events of the century. Whether he's actively campaigning for President or golfing with other billionaires, Trump's latest antics have sent Twitter abuzz with curiosity and anticipation. Donald was reportedly spotted 'kissing' a woman who wasn't Melania Trump back in July 2023, and since then, he has been heavily criticized and accused of possibly 'cheating' on his wife.

Last night at Bedminster. Honey, I’m home. pic.twitter.com/U99q1rumKX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 20, 2023

The video went viral after it was posted on X (formerly Twitter). The video featured Donald, surrounded by a plethora of paparazzi, who flocked around the former president for a picture. Just as he went ahead to greet the crowd gathered around to meet him, he was seen with a carefree smile on his face. The next minute, he was seen sharing an awkward cheek kiss with Kari Lake. The people in the background were in utter shock at what had just happened. As soon as Donald had separated from Lake, who was seen with a broad grin, the crowd erupted in a cheer of curiosity.

So.. it’ll likely be Trump- Lake ticket? — James (@bradyj5) July 20, 2023

Lake had reportedly been on the premises of Mar-a-Lago quite often, with some wondering if she was looking forward to becoming the former president's running mate in the year 2024. After all, the pair were spotted attending a possible promotion event in Bedminster at the golf club in New Jersey. Others felt that the video was outright 'sick,' and many internet users commented about wanting to throw up after having seen the clip. One X user called out the real estate mogul, "Donny just can't help himself, can he?" Someone else wondered why Lake was spending all her time with the billionaire: "Does she have ANYWHERE else to go?"

How long before Melania bans her from Bedminster? — Andonoff Danny (@andonoff) July 20, 2023

It's also worth noting that since the video surfaced, several accounts on social media also started setting up polls speculating whether or not Donald was probably cheating on his wife, a subject that has gained much attention from his fans and critics alike. After all, Donald's history — from the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tapes to reports of him having cheated on Melania with multiple women — left many people suspicious about what was going on between Trump and Lake. Furthermore, several fans took note of Melania being absent from several of his campaigning events. Besides, according to certain reports, Melania isn't comfortable with Lake accompanying her husband almost everywhere.

Kari Lake speaking at a political event. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell)

As The Daily Beast's Zach Petrizzo said on The New Abnormal podcast, Melania did not take too kindly to news headlines that insinuated Lake was 'spending more time' with Donald than his own wife. "Those types of headlines — Trump of course is printed out story after story, he runs through a stack of papers or whatever have you — typically many of these types of stories will go to the wastebin, but stories about Melania Trump, I mean, really get kind of scrutinized because he has to see her... They meet for dinner or what have you, and Melania Trump and her people are very cognizant of headlines, and, of course, this didn't really sit well," he said, as per Raw Story.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.