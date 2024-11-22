Veteran Journalist Says Americans 'Better Be Frightened' About Trump's Second Term: "Real Power is..."

Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election will bring him back to the White House, but his second term promises to be vastly different from the first. Returning to the Oval Office with seasoned experience, he also brings a deep sense of frustration over perceived failures within the system. Voters have been repeatedly cautioned by his opponents, such as Kamala Harris, about the possible risks of a second term under Trump. Now, veteran journalist Bob Woodward has also expressed his worries, warning that Trump's next term in office will leave Americans "frightened."

He remembered Trump’s words from 2016 when he shared his perspective on power. As reported by HuffPost, Woodward told CNN's Laura Coates: “Asked about power, what is power, and he [Trump] said ‘Real power is … I even don’t like to use the word … but the real power is fear.’” He added, “That’s something Trump realized eight years ago, maybe all of his life, and realizes now, you have to scare people." Woodward, who has documented the presidencies of ten leaders since Nixon, noted that Trump is poised to have the immense power of the office during his four-year term—and he’s certain to make full use of it, as reported by The Hill.

Woodward added, “He used it his first term, maybe not adequately from his own point of view, so he’s going to use it, and we better be frightened." In another interview, he argued that Trump has completely discarded the rational methods typically used to lead and motivate government action. He likened the situation to a zoo, with Trump at the helm for an extended period, holding significant power. Speaking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, the journalist warned that Trump might squander the goodwill typically extended to newly elected presidents, particularly with his shocking Cabinet selections.

In response, Woodward was described as 'angry and outraged,' over Trump's successful lawsuit regarding unauthorized recording leaks. Steven Cheung, the director of communications for Trump's transition team, made this comment. Cheung further insulted the journalist by calling him a sleazebag who had lost his mental edge. In addition, he said Woodward was slow, lethargic, incompetent, and devoid of any personality. Meanwhile, Trump himself addressed concerns about a second term, both his own and those raised by critics.

Just before the 2024 presidential Election Day, Trump gave a meandering and at times aggressive speech at his final campaign rally. Demonstrating what a second term as president would bring about, he declared that the United States was about to embark on the four most remarkable years in its history. However, he also warned that things might get nasty, particularly in the beginning. This speech came just two months after he had told a crowd that he and his team were determined to pursue a mass deportation strategy, making it clear that the removal of immigrants already in the country would be a bloody story, as reported by MSNBC.