Veteran Actress Leslie Charleson, Best Known for ‘General Hospital’, Passes Away at 79

Published on: January 19, 2025 at 7:47 AM
By Sweta Choudhury
Leslie Charleson shares an update about a conversation with Steve Burton (via Leslie Charleson @lesliecharleson)

Fans of the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production, “General Hospital,” are devastated by the news of the actress who played the character of Monica Quartermaine for nearly 50 years, starring in an incredible 2,079 episodes. Leslie Charleson passed away over the weekend. ‘General Hospital’ star Leslie Charleson passed away at 79 after a serious fall and other health complications.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone, and just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew,” said Frank Valentini, the show’s executive producer.

As per sources, the iconic soap opera star, who had been suffering from health complications like a former leg injury over the years, had not appeared on the show since December 2023. According to The Sun, Charleson joined the cast of General Hospital in 1977, becoming one of the show’s most enduring and longest-running characters. Her acting skills earned her a widespread fan following, and she was part of one of TV’s biggest love triangles involving Rick, Monica, and Alan.

Additionally, the Kansas City native gained fame for her role as Alice Whipple on the soap opera Love Is a Many Splendored Thing. She also appeared in popular shows such as Adam-12, Emergency!, Ironside, Mannix, Marcus Welby, M.D., Happy Days, Cannon, The Streets of San Francisco, and The Rockford Files. She starred in the 1973 science-fiction film The Day of the Dolphin and co-starred opposite Shelley Winters in the television thriller Revenge! (1971).

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) 

General Hospital, created by Frank and Doris Hursley, premiered on April 1, 1963. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles in upstate New York, the show focuses on the lives of the general staff working there. According to the website HISTORY, one General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles, ran from 1997 to 2003; another, General Hospital: Night Shift, premiered in 2007 (it ran for just two seasons). The original General Hospital celebrated its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2013.

As per US Weekly, in a 2016 interview with Soap Opera Digest, the late actress spoke about her long-term career and her role in General Hospital, saying, “It has been quite a long run. I am just so pleased because, unlike some of the actors that have come and gone and gone on to other soaps or other things, this has really been my home since I started here, way back then, hundreds of years ago. I am very grateful to keep working at something that I love to do, and I am certainly grateful that it has endured.”

When it came to her personal life, as per Soap Central, the beloved icon was married to G. William Demms, also known as Bill Demms. The couple met in 1987 and tied the knot in 1988 in a secret ceremony. However, they divorced in 1991 after three years of marriage. The couple had no children. The world shall always remember Leslie Charleson and the iconic character she played on screen, leaving behind a legacy that will be treasured forever.

