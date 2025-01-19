Veteran Actress Leslie Charleson, Best Known for ‘General Hospital’, Passes Away at 79

Fans of the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production, “General Hospital,” are devastated by the news of the actress who played the character of Monica Quartermaine for nearly 50 years, starring in an incredible 2,079 episodes. Leslie Charleson passed away over the weekend. ‘General Hospital’ star Leslie Charleson passed away at 79 after a serious fall and other health complications.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone, and just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew,” said Frank Valentini, the show’s executive producer.

As per sources, the iconic soap opera star, who had been suffering from health complications like a former leg injury over the years, had not appeared on the show since December 2023. According to The Sun, Charleson joined the cast of General Hospital in 1977, becoming one of the show’s most enduring and longest-running characters. Her acting skills earned her a widespread fan following, and she was part of one of TV’s biggest love triangles involving Rick, Monica, and Alan.

Additionally, the Kansas City native gained fame for her role as Alice Whipple on the soap opera Love Is a Many Splendored Thing. She also appeared in popular shows such as Adam-12, Emergency!, Ironside, Mannix, Marcus Welby, M.D., Happy Days, Cannon, The Streets of San Francisco, and The Rockford Files. She starred in the 1973 science-fiction film The Day of the Dolphin and co-starred opposite Shelley Winters in the television thriller Revenge! (1971).

