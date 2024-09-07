'Very Smart' Barron Trump Will Become a Liberal Soon, Reveals School Friend

Barron Trump, son of the former President Donald Trump has been making headlines for his choices in higher studies as Melania Trump has plans to accompany him. Though not much is known about his political ambitions, a close friend of the former First Boy of the White House has dropped shocking bombs about his inclinations. The 18-year-old, now an NYU student at the Stern School of Business this week, has peers with unique stand on him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Zach Gibson

A student suggested that Barron may have to change his political leanings and learnings to be famous among the college ladies. "He's going to NYU so if he is at all interested in girls, he's going to become kind of liberal I'll tell you that," the student told Daily Mail. Another student shared, "I feel really bad for him, he did not choose this life" and that she is "excited and intrigued" to get a glimpse of the Secret Service personnel on campus. Another batchmate of Barron shared, "His dad is his dad and he is his own person so I'm not going to judge. Of course, who wouldn't want to be friends with a Trump?" when asked if they would befriend Barron.

NEW: Donald Trump says his son Barron has become somewhat of a "political advisor" to him, gives him advice on what he should do.



Barron Trump 2044?



"He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great… pic.twitter.com/kr28fvTr3p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2024

While other students differed in their opinion and said, "It speaks to the privilege that a lot of the NYU kids have. I'm only here because of financial aid. Previously, the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming presidential elections claimed that his son "was accepted to a lot of colleges. He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U." He added that Barron wanted to follow him and enroll at Pennsylvania University's Wharton School, but ultimately opted for NYU.

DID YOU KNOW:



- Barron Trump is the smartest Trump child, he has an IQ of +170.



- He mastered speaking Slovenian, French, Italian, and German.



- He is also a legendary chess extraordinaire.



Drop a ❤️ for Barron Trump! pic.twitter.com/evx3WKyrbu — Trump Lover❤🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@SUBRATA30016572) September 5, 2024

"It's a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school. We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest-rated...I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that," the businessman-turned-politician continued as he spoke to the Daily Mail exclusively. "We went for Stern. He's a very high-aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's he's doing great," the proud father added. According to Newsweek, Barron chose college depending on the protests erupting across the country against the Biden administration's stance on war in the Middle East.

Barron Trump’s high school graduation today where Melania, Donald, and Viktor Knavs were all in attendance. Congratulations Barron! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/9lWnvjWisB — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) May 17, 2024

"Six months ago, you look at a college and you sort of want a certain college. And then you see all of these colleges are rioting, and maybe you want to go to a different kind of college. Because there's plenty of colleges that we also like that are different and they don't riot," Trump told Fox & Friends in June.