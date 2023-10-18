‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Sobs About the Consequences of the Raquel Leviss Incident

In the aftermath of the explosive scandal, Tom Sandoval, a star from Vanderpump Rules, continues to navigate the fallout of his affair with Raquel Leviss. During the latest episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on October 16, the 41-year-old reality TV personality opened up about the challenging three months he's endured, shedding tears as he discussed the affair and the subsequent backlash from the public.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Also Read: Tom Sandoval Wished for a 'Perfect Breakup' With Ariana Madix Before Scandoval Blew Up

Speaking to the directing staff at the demanding training camp, Sandoval revealed, "I've had a hell of a, like, three months." When pressed to explain, he candidly admitted, "I had an affair," referring to his involvement with former beauty queen Raquel Leviss, who did not return for Season 11 of the Bravo series.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Characterizing the circumstances as a convergence of unfortunate events, Sandoval voiced his frustration with the public response, underscoring the extensive media coverage of the affair, even making its way to CNN per US Magazine. "It's so stupid," he remarked. Sandoval's nine-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix was left in shambles after the groundbreaking revelation of his affair with Leviss which also led to a significant change in his image on the reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

Also Read: Raquel Leviss Auctions ‘Scandoval’ Lightning Bolt Necklace and Hoodie for Mental Health Cause

"It became this 'Team Ariana' thing. They sold $200,000 in merch in, like, two weeks," Sandoval explained, revealing the overwhelming support Madix received. However, he expressed the emotional toll of seeing longtime friends turning against him. "Seeing people I've been friends with for well over a decade just turn on me. It was just so exhausting." Despite Sandoval's emotional confession, the trainers at the camp did not appear sympathetic. They reportedly slammed him for being "pathetic" and playing victim rather than taking responsibility for his actions. Instructor Mark "Billy" Billingham emphasized the importance of taking responsibility.

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Stopped Drinking After Affair Scandal With Raquel Leviss: “Saved My Life”

While both Sandoval and Madix returned to Vanderpump Rules after the public scandal, insiders revealed that Madix maintained zero contact with her ex-boyfriend and refused to share the screen with him during the upcoming season. The distance between the former couple seemed justified as Madix disclosed in an earlier interview the shocking betrayal, alleging that Sandoval and Leviss had engaged in intimate activities in her guest room while she slept in her bed.

In a recent episode of the Everybody Loves Tom podcast, the reality TV star dove deep into his affair with Rachel Leviss and the repercussions, highlighting his regrets, attempts to craft the 'perfect breakup,' and his journey to redemption. Sandoval, reflecting on his actions, expressed deep regret, stating, "I fully f--king regret it." The affair, as detailed by Madix, unfolded right under her nose, adding another layer of complexity to the emotional aftermath of the scandal. As the reality TV stars explore the stressful repercussions of this highly publicized affair, viewers are left wondering how these personal dramas will unfold in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

More from Inquisitr

Tom Sandoval Opens up After Raquel Leviss Blocks Him on Instagram: 'I Wish Her the Best'

Raquel Leviss Is Not On Talking Terms With 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval, Has Cut Him Off