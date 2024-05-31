‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Accuses Producers of Manipulating Her Emotional Breakdown at Reunion

In a recent drama of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix slammed the producers for their manipulative tactics during the reunion episode, claiming they deliberately aired the final scene to force an emotional breakdown. During the episode, the cast watched a shocking final scene together, which included a hot mic moment involving Madix’s ex, Tom Sandoval. Madix shared her thoughts on the finale during an appearance on her co-star Katie Maloney’s podcast, Disrespectfully, which she co-hosts with Dayna Kathan. Maloney expressed her displeasure with how the producers handled the situation, saying, "I hated that they waited to show that five minutes because I was like, 'This feels mean.' And it's just meant for Ariana."

As per OK Magazine, Madix echoes Maloney’s sentiments and explains, "It felt very pointed towards me. It felt like, 'Well we have her trapped in this room now. We didn't get what we wanted to get, this like – some sort of tearful, whatever the hell - We didn't get to break her down IRL, at the moment, so we're gonna retaliate by doing it right now in a place where she's contractually obligated to be here and try to force this moment now.' And it's like, great, I cried. Are you guys happy now?" The episode also delved into the infamous ‘Scandoval’ Although Madix has moved on and is now dating Daniel Wai, she confessed, "Being over that person romantically does not mean that you're over the trauma you went through. And I'm still going through it because I'm still having to deal with all of it. Like, I'm still – I haven't been [to the house I shared with Tom] since September – I'm still having to deal with it."

As per The Sun, during the reunion, she also faced confrontations with co-star Lala Kent. Kent criticized Madix and exclaimed, "She now thinks she is Beyoncé. It's bulls**t that she can't film with someone because she stays under the same roof. It's a lot... I never in my life experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God." The tension escalated as Kent further expressed her agitation on stage and said, "I was livid that night. Livid. And I'm sorry if I hurt you, but I stand by what I said. And I probably didn't say it the most eloquently, but this was days and days of me - Scheana saw me - I was sobbing regularly. I love f**king filming with you guys, even when you f**k up and I want to torch you all." Lisa Vanderpump tried to mediate and asked, "So you're saying you felt let down by everybody because the true story that you were getting wasn't the true story they were filming?"

Kent affirmed and remarked, "It was difficult because I understood where Ariana was coming from. But I was like, 'Why does she get to dictate how this goes down when I've never gotten to dictate?"

However, Madix declined these allegations and said, "Umm...I don't think I'm Beyonce, I don't think I'm God. Talking about sobbing regularly, yeah I don't do it in front of Scheana. I do it on my own. And, arguably, if you wanna talk in 'show terms,' me walking away from that conversation was a lot more interesting than me sitting there and having it. Was that not a better ending to your season, to give you another season for another paycheck?"