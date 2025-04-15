Vacation Gone Terribly Wong! US Teens Thrown in Danish Jail Over Uber Error, Held 23 Hours a Day

Did a chill-out vacation turn into a sour memory? In recent news, a trip for two college students from the United States turned into a nightmare. Owen Ray and his friend, who went to visit Denmark during their spring break, were arrested at the airport after a tragic mix-up landed them in a Danish prison for 23 hours a day.

The reason for the arrest would shock you! It was merely over an Uber. Owen Ray and his friend were preparing to board their flight home from Copenhagen, the capital city, and the students mistakenly entered the wrong destination into the app. After the duo got inside the cab, they realized the error and asked the driver to stop so they could get out and book another one.

As per The Sun, the driver reportedly circled back five minutes later, accused the youngsters of not paying, and started yelling at them. Sadly, despite their stance and proof of digital receipts that they paid, the driver went cynical and contacted the legal authorities.

According to CBS News, Owen Ray’s mother, Sara Buchen-Ray, who was on the way to pick her son up from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, was startled when he texted from an unknown number at 6 am saying, “Mom, I’m in prison in Copenhagen.”

“They were arrested at the gate while waiting to board their plane,” said the family’s attorney, Jordan Finfer. “Authorities deemed them flight risks, even though no charges were filed.”

Soon after the news, Ray’s mother, Sara, flew to Denmark after the arrest to resolve the matter and provide support. She stayed at a nearby Airbnb while her son and his friend survived two weeks of prison in Denmark with just one hour a day of free time out of it. Meanwhile, Owen Ray was allowed only two brief phone calls with his mother during that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

The ordeal ultimately ended when the students were released this Monday, April 14, 2025, and both had to surrender their passports and remain in Denmark for two weeks, pending a scheduled trial later this month.

The St. Ignatius College Prep alums are in shock, and Ray’s mother, Sara, admitted that it’s going to take some time for the boys to come out of the trauma. You know, when you’re locked in a jail cell for 23 hours a day, you can’t come out without nothing,” she added. Even news channels seem to have taken the young lad’s side amidst the ongoing political situation in America, which remains volatile and under immense scrutiny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC 7 Chicago (@abc7chicago)

Incidents like these repeatedly question the safety and well-being of foreign tourists in a country. With fast-paced apps like Uber, life is convenient at a fingertip. Equally, it raises concerns about the existing abuse and misconduct by drivers who try to churn out money from innocent foreigners.

As per the media outlet BBC, Uber announced it would shut down its service in Denmark in 2017 following the government’s introduction of stricter taxi regulations. The Copenhagen Post reported that a review by the Tax Office thereafter showed that 99 percent of the country’s almost 1,200 Uber drivers had failed to report their income from driving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Living in Copenhagen with a low budget (@cheap_in_copenhagen)

Hence, certain laws were introduced in the system, which included seat occupancy sensors, fare meters installed in all taxis, and strict compliance with licensing. People were adamant about not resuming services until these rules were thoroughly followed.

Despite having 300,000 users and 2,000 drivers in Denmark, Uber stated it would only resume operations if the regulations were changed. Finally, in 2025, Uber services resumed in the nation with a different business model adapted to the Danish market.

Stories like these remind us to be aware of our surroundings and belongings even while on vacation and seek the right type of help and support in terms of unwanted trouble in foreign lands. Kudos to Owen Ray and his friend for being strong in the process and coming out as fighters.