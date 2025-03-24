Doctors and nurses are among those few who have almost revered among us mere mortals. But what happens when someone who was supposed to save you is hell-bent on killing you? An Utah Nurse can tell you.

And all that for the money.

On August 12, 2024, people were called to a home for medical assistance. The call was made in Highland, Utah, and by the time police reached the location, the patient was already unresponsive.

Mark Farnsworth made a call for his niece, Kacee Lyn Terry. According to him, he discovered her unconscious and gasping for air. It was as though she were drowning. He also mentioned that she had “major, major health issues.”

Upon arrival, police found Meggan Randall Sundwall alone with Terry in her bedroom. Sundwall is a registered Utah Nurse and claims to have been taking care of Terry for a long time. Sundwall and Terry were roommates.

She also told police that Terry has been battling cancer for the last 4-5 years. She claimed Terry has signed a “do-not-resuscitate” document and does not want to go to the hospital.

NEW: Nurse Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Friend to Cash In on $1.5M Insurance Policy Meggan Randall Sundwall, 47, allegedly manipulated Kacee Lyn Terry into believing she had cancer, then fatally drugged her with insulin and promethazine. Investigators uncovered thousands of… pic.twitter.com/URKnUkAGRq — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) March 23, 2025

Fox News 13 has obtained information through court documents.

Despite Sundwell’s claims, Terry was moved to the Mountain Point Hospital in Lehi. There, she was placed in the Intensive care unit. According to the outlet, her sister also told medics that Terry had terminal cancer for the previous four to five years. Everyone has believed the story as told by Utah Nurse Sundwall.

However, in a bizarre turn of events, Terry’s primary care physician informed the family that she had never had cancer. Rather, Terry’s blood sugar level was 14 when paramedics arrived, much lower than 40, which cops say is life-threatening.

That is when the suspicion was set in. Upon investigation, it was found that there was a diabetic needle near Terry’s unconscious body. The first responders found it. However, the family claimed that Terry did not have diabetes.

UTAH: Registered nurse convinced women she had terminal cancer, killed her by injecting her with insulin and collected her $1 million life insurance policy, according to police.https://t.co/u8kEWlrEG3 — ˶˃ ᵕ ˂ NewsCat 📰🗞️NO DMs˶ ˃ ᵕ ˂ (@typocatCAv2) March 23, 2025

According to court documents, Utah Nurse Meggan Randall Sundwall, 47, was taken into custody on Thursday. She was accused of killing Terry. The victim had passed away after receiving an unapproved dose of insulin injections during the summer.

Sundwall reportedly tricked her patient into believing she had terminal cancer. She gave her a lethal dose of insulin in an effort to collect the victim’s $1.5 million life insurance policy. Sundwall was taken into custody and charged with aggravated murder.

The doctor’s conclusions would also be supported by an autopsy, which would show Terry never had cancer or any other serious illnesses.

The investigation also found that Terry’s name was never associated with a do-not-resuscitate order. There was also no documentation identifying Sundwall as the victim’s power of attorney.

Terry’s family informed investigators that they had long suspected Sundwall of planning Terry’s murder. Detectives even found evidence on the victim’s phone. It was revealed that Sundwall has been chatting with Terry since December 2019.

Though Sundwall had deleted more than 900 texts, police were able to retrieve enough evidence. There were more than 28,000 messages between both women. Over four years, Sundwall allegedly offered to “help” her die. She also talked about how Terry’s death would solve all of her financial issues.

Sundwall allegedly searched Terry’s phone for her life insurance policy.

Investigators said that Sundwall thought she was the beneficiary of a fictitious $1.5 million life insurance policy that Terry owned. However, there has been no evidence of any such policy being in existence.

Dubbed as Utah Nurse, Sundwall is being held without bond after being taken into custody. She is charged with first-degree aggravated murder and third-degree obstruction of justice at Utah County Jail.