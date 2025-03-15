Usha Vance Reveals Where She and JD Vance Disagree Most—But Why She Still Supports Him

When JD Vance was sworn in as Vice President in January, his wife Usha Vance made history as the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the United States.

Since then, Usha has been gaining a lot of public attention. The limelight on her is not just because of her elegant fashion sense but also with her graceful interactions with their children. She recently stepped into her first official government role which of course strengthened her growing presence.

Now, the Second Lady has opened up about her relationship with husband JD Vance. Despite her husband’s political stance, Usha has made it clear that she and JD don’t always see eye to eye. This was especially very much visible when discussing his social media habits, which seem to be a source of differing opinions between them.

In a pre-inauguration interview, Usha talked about her own political views. There, she explained why she supported Trump and her husband.

“No, we’re two different people. We have lots of different backgrounds and interests and things like that, so we come to different conclusions all the time. But that’s part of the fun of being married,” she said.

She was also upfront in mentioning that it is not every time she agrees with her husband JD Vance. However, she trusts her decisions. She said, “What I never doubt about Vance, even when I disagree about this or that, is his intention. What it is that he really wants to do and I really trust that.”

In another candid moment, Usha admitted she wasn’t initially thrilled about her husband running for Vice President. But, she ultimately stood by his decision.

“I’m not raring to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in him, and I really love him, and so we’ll just sort of see what happens with our life,” she shared.

Ever since she stepped into this new role, her stature in US politics has grown. She recently met Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his wife in an official capacity. That came off as a signal that her involvement in political affairs is on a rise!

Although she has largely stayed out of the political spotlight, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more of Usha Vance in the months ahead.