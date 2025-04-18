Usha Vance is Quietly Becoming a Stylish Icon Since JD Vance Became Vice President—Her Eye-Catching Outfits Prove It

Among other things, Usha Vance has been creating headlines for her timeless choice of wardrobe. Since her husband, JD Vance, took political office, the Second Lady reigned in the spotlight with her sensible fashion choices, embracing both elegance and modernity to create some of her most trendy looks.

Donald Trump‘s wife, Melania, once said, “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.” Despite her bold statement, it’s clear that for public figures like Usha and others, their outfits speak volumes about their intention, values, and affiliation. At the same time, fashion choice also reflects a person’s power and class in society. So far, Usha has cracked the secret code to stay on trend but also showcase contemporary and thoughtful ensembles. Let’s have a look at some of her most stylish outfits since JD became Vice President.

Usha Vance’s Tailored Oscar de la Renta Coat at Inauguration

Usha turned heads with her custom-made Oscar de la Renta coat at the inauguration back in January. She channelled her inner Barbie with the shade between peony and porcelain. Her tailed coat added some soft accents, such as the generous shawl collar and a subtle flare that very obviously gave the nod to mid-century culture. Neatly belted and paired with pale gloves, the coat was appropriate for the event – timeless yet on-trend. Usha completed her look with a pair of suede boots, balancing her husband’s formal attire.

Usha in Paris 💙💙💙💙 French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance before a working lunch, on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit 📷 Antoine Gyori – Corbis pic.twitter.com/VQYMHPodLw — Remoulade Sauce (@Remisagoodboy) February 11, 2025

Her Chic Ensemble in France

While visiting President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron in France, she opted for a slate blue long-sleeved V-neck dress with a slightly cinched waist. The dress from Favorite Daughter, a brand by Hollywood sisters Sara and Erin Foster, was truly made for Usha Vance. From the soft pleating at the bodice to the sleeves gathered lightly at the shoulder, the oh-so-chic dress matched the Second Lady’s usual palate. Not to mention, it also matched with her husband’s navy suit.

Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President’s Dinner. Photographed by Emily J. Higgins pic.twitter.com/nM5V9qgusV — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) January 19, 2025

Usha’s Little Black Dress

For the Vice President’s Dinner, Usha once again followed her husband’s color palette, donning a custom-made Oscar de la Renta black velvet dress. The sculpted sweetheart neckline and the slim silhouette definitely worked in her favor, while the little glittering and asymmetrical floral accents just added the exact amount of detail needed for it to work. Her dramatic yet not too-flashy dress was the highlight of the star-studded evening.

She Never Fails to Dazzle in Blue

One stunning fact is Usha is often spotted wearing blue. While we are not sure if she just loves the color or is trying to send a message, we can vouch that she never fails to dazzle in blue. One of these instances came at the Commander-in-Chief’s Inaugural Ball, where the SLOTUS tapped into Vogue’s tonal shift from hot pink. Her strapless, inky blue evening wear by Lebanese-American designer Reem Acra looks straight out of a dream. The vertical beading along the lines gave an astonishing structure to the blue gown, which looked even better when Usha stepped onto the stage, accompanying her husband.

JD Vance and Usha Vance Inaugural Dance. Beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LhJV0q67PB — ᴺᵉʷˢ Usha Vance (@UshaVanceNews) January 21, 2025

Usha’s Relaxed Fit at the Joint Session of Congress

The Second Lady never fails to make a fashion statement, and it was clear when she attended the Joint Session of Congress. Although she stood behind JD Vance, she still managed to capture the limelight with her oversized blazer, white top, and wide-leg trousers. She went for a soft, relaxed fit, which was perfect for the occasion. The rest of her styling further elevated her warm cream outfit as she embodied her usual composed aura.

Second Lady Usha Vance looks stunning tonight at the Presidential Joint Address to Congress! She is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/dUJUK6YmPF — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) March 5, 2025

One thing is for sure: among her other 2025 goals, Usha Vance is very serious about her aim to become the next fashion icon in politics.