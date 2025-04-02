Urgent Travel Warning for American Green Card and Visa Holders—New US Border Policies Could Put Your Status at Risk!

Donald Trump‘s deportation policy is simple- he will deport anyone who disagrees with him. There are no courts of law, lawyers, or judges. There have been several examples where green card and visa holders have been taken into custody. Many of them were held for days without lawyers and with trauma for a lifetime.

Recent changes to US immigration laws have resulted in increased enforcement actions and surveillance of foreign visitors. This also includes visa holders and even lawful permanent residents. The US Department of State has stressed that visa screening doesn’t end with issuance.

The new policy implies that visa holders will be continuously assessed. It is to make sure they are abiding by immigration laws and US laws. Those found guilty of non-compliance will suffer the consequences. These include deportation and visa revocation.

Due to the implementation of these policies, many tourists, students, and professionals have been deported. They are being arrested and detained. There are no lawyers or any due process. They don’t even get an opportunity to prove their innocence.

For example, more than 300 international student visas have been canceled under the “Catch and Revoke” program. This program is for people thought to be engaged in extremist or agitational activities.

Donald Trump will deport anyone on a student visa who attended any pro-Palestine protest pic.twitter.com/mHftnztylq — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) February 1, 2024

The agency is using AI tools and several monitoring tools for social media postings for the activities of visa holders.

These policies also target those with Green cards. Other legal immigrants are also at higher risk. Deportations and detentions on the basis of suspected security threats and political activism. Legal immigrants are advised by immigration lawyers to travel abroad with caution and to always carry identity documents.

Under the pretense of national security, US customs officers are also searching more personal laptops and phones. They are authorized to look at personal information. Even while Americans have the right to object to device searches, they risk being detained until they do so.

Trump Administration UNCONSTITUTIONALLY Deports Legal US

Resident in Violation of Court Order.https://t.co/wA90D0nS6D — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 1, 2025

According to court filings, Russian research scientist Kseniia Petrova of Harvard Medical School was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. She had her visa canceled just days ago for not disclosing frog embryo samples at customs.

German-born electrical engineer Fabian Schmidt, 34, was placed in immigration custody. He was at Boston’s Logan International Airport. This took place in mid-March after being interrogated. He had a ten-year-old minor case of marijuana possession.

Due to such policies, many countries are advising their citizens to be cautious while traveling to The US. America joins countries like Afghanistan and North Korea in advisory life.

🚨Warning: America is NOT SAFE … The UK, Finland, Germany, Canada and Denmark have issued advisories warning about travel to the U.S. The U.S. government is violating human rights and does not believe in due process. The rule of law is breaking down in America. Don’t come! pic.twitter.com/bU8eKs1DSc — Make it Stop – Liberty and Justice for All 💙 (@mcarr2021) March 23, 2025

Countries like Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway have highlighted the risks associated with US policies. The travel advisory is also for transgender travelers as the US recognizes two sexes. Citizens of Canada who have remained for longer than 30 days are now required to register with the US authorities.

The list of precautions has been shared. It includes calling the US Embassy prior to travel. It is also making sure travel documents accurately reflect one’s natal gender.

It is crucial that foreign visitors and visa holders be up to date on the latest immigration laws in the United States. They have also been making sure they are following all rules. Risks related to foreign travel to the United States can be reduced by speaking with immigration specialists and routinely studying government advisories.