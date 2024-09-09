UK Woman, 21, With 'Trump' Forehead Tattoo Desperate to Remove it After Severe 'Hate' From Trolls

Rain Monroe made headlines for her unique approach to funding her tattoo removal procedure. The British woman, who had declared her support for Republican leader Donald Trump for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, faced intense trolling online for getting 'Trump' tattoed on her forehead in bold black all-caps letters. Weeks later, the social media influencer was spotted taking desperate measures to get it removed in light of the mounting criticism.

Monroe has shared several videos of herself on her Instagram handle, holding a placard high in public places. It read, "Need money for tattoo removal." Another caption read, "Everybody needs money for something..." The 21-year-old, who shot to fame with her bizarre tattoo, is now roaming the streets of the UK urging people to crowdfund the removal process which would cost a hefty price but save her from further embarrassment. According to the Mirror, the young woman admitted, "The hate from people has affected me. I am raising money for the removal...It can cost up to $5,000 (£3,814 approximately)."

Monroe added, "I am not getting the tattoo removed [yet] just weighing my options to see what's best for me moving forward. But I also have so much support, so that is why I don't know [if I will remove it] yet. I love my supporters." Netizens weighed in on her decision. Some lauded her and urged her to keep it, while others appreciated her for now planning to remove it.

Instagram user @azphil2023 opined, "Sad situation- attention from others so important she decides to make this drastic move. The tattoo removal will give her more of what she craves- then she will make her next move- 'Octo-Mom 2.0.'" User @ohmunson contradicted, "Keep it 💯 The Don needs your support. #Trump2024 #BringBackTheDon."

@jrj_car penned, "Ask Trump to help you lol. You are not even a penny in a bucket when it comes to Trump lol. Shaking my head...Stupidity at its finest." @jordan_mays remarked, "Some lessons aren’t easily learned. Since Trump attempted a failed coup, in our country, you are basically saying you side with our enemy." @o_omaria77 slammed, "You did this to yourself remove it with your own money then."

Monroe got the tattoo from a parlor in East London. At the time, she posted, "It has been a crazy last few days. I want to thank all my friends and family for your support. #noregrets #trumpgirl." Reflecting on her decision to do so, she now stated, "Still proud of my Trump tattoo, but exploring my options. Been getting some second opinions from my therapist about whether to keep it or consider removal. No regrets, just turn [sic] out I'm a Bad B."