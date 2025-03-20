UK Activists Stage The Largest Protest Against Elon Musk—Carve A 250M-Long ‘Don’t Buy A Tesla’ Message

UK activism/campaign group, Led By Donkeys, took to a beach in Wales to conduct the largest demonstration of dissent against Elon Musk. The incident comes amid arson attacks, vandalism, and protests outside Tesla outlets, as the brand is being targeted for having Musk in a key role in its organization.

Using a rake attached to a Tesla vehicle, the activists carved out a 250-metre-long recreation of the infamous Nazi salute that Elon Musk supposedly made at Donald Trump’s Inauguration, with a message that read, “Don’t Buy A Tesla.”

Remember when Democrats called MAGA rallies “Nazi rallies?” President un-elect Elon Musk just did the Nazi Sieg Heil salute. We were right. Absolutely vile.pic.twitter.com/lg5xl2QpMM — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025

A video was released by the group in which a woman can be seen maneuvering the Tesla car with the rake attached to it. While she goes about carving the message, a voiceover narrates who she is and what drove her and Led By Donkeys to indulge in this form of protest.

The track, Thus Spoke Zarathustra of 2001: A Space Odyssey fame, plays in the background as the woman narrates.

A transcript of the voiceover reads, “My name’s Prama and I’ve been a Tesla owner for six years. We used to joke that Elon Musk was like a real-life Iron Man, but then I think there’s so many things that have happened. He’s gone into becoming someone who is obsessed by power. And that’s really changed my view on him.”

“Don’t buy a Tesla” message raked into the sand on a Welsh beach… pic.twitter.com/8dSbDYomUQ — EssenViews (@essenviews) March 18, 2025

It continues, “And when he started getting onto the ticket of the extreme far right, that’s when I started thinking I’m not really sure (if) I (should) be driving a Tesla. But the pinnacle… I’d say the absolute pinnacle was the Nazi salute, that you know of course has become very infamous now.”

The voiceover concludes with, “But at that point, there was no turning back. My message to anyone who’s thinking of buying a Tesla. Don’t. Don’t put your money towards this extremism and division of society. Please don’t buy a Tesla.”

A comment under the video on Instagram, which has raked in close to 67,000 likes, summarizes how the vast majority felt about the gesture by Led By Donkeys.

It reads, “From the US, thank you. He’s unquestionably full steam ahead on the destruction of democracy and has nothing but deep contempt for the UK and Europe. Buying a Telsa puts money directly into the pocket of a power-mad destroyer.”