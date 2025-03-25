Trump’s Newly Released JFK Files Finally Expose the Real Story Behind UFO Sightings—Was It a Cold War Spy Strategy?

Donald Trump finally got all the JFK files out in public. However, they did not serve a greater purpose because most of the relevant information was already out. However, few social security numbers did come into play.

Nowadays, something interesting is finally coming out of these files.

According to RadarOnline.com, the United States has been surreptitiously launching mock UFOs into Russian territory. This practice has been going on since 1950.

The records state that this is the case of a legitimate American strike. The goal of this strike was to produce fictitious radar readings. America wanted to fool Soviet defense systems into disregarding actual threats with unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs.

American spy planes flew top-secret flights as part of Project Palladium.

Experts believe that even British military leaders have misidentified them as UFOs. It was when these flying objects crossed British airspace in the direction of Russia.

During American thermonuclear weapons tests in the Pacific, there were several airborne articles. According to the archives, President JF Kennedy was concerned about UFOs that were spotted. He did not want anyone to come to a plausible conclusion.

Ten days before his assassination, Kennedy signed the documents giving this plan an ok. It was proved in recently released documents. According to the letter dated November 12, 1963, President John F. Kennedy asked the CIA director to brief him on “all UFO intelligence.”

THE JFK FILES (#4) Kennedy asked the CIA on November 12, 1963 — ten days before he was assassinated — to brief him on UFOs “I would like you to arrango a program of data sharing with NASA where Unknowns are a factor.” (Why was this worth classifying?) pic.twitter.com/ywUDR4YRww — The Washington Observer (@WashObserver) March 19, 2025

John McCone was the department head at the time, although the recipient’s identity was redacted.

It emphasized how crucial it is to understand which celestial objects are unknown. In case the Soviets believe a UFO to be American eavesdropping on their defenses.

The document also said that as soon as this data is sorted out, the President would like the CIA Director to set up a program. The data was to be shared with NASA where unknowns are a factor.”

William Lester received the paper while writing his 2011 book A Celebration of Freedom: JFK and the New Frontier. He claimed that it was made available to him under the Freedom of Information Act.

A story that combines UFO cover-ups with the assassination of John F. Kennedy is a gold mine for conspiracy theorists. And that’s just what author William Lester says he uncovered while conducting research for a new book on Kennedy: a memo written by JFK and addressed to the CIA… pic.twitter.com/3d3yqzKVbH — 𓂀 𝕋𝔼𝔸ℍ 𓂀 (@TeahCartel) March 20, 2025

William A. Lester Jr is a paranormal researcher and author. He claims to have obtained CIA papers. In these, JFK asked about UFOs and asked for intelligence briefings on them. He thinks that Kennedy’s interest in UFOs stemmed from the public’s fascination with them. Kennedy was also interested in the fledgling space program and worried about Soviet misinterpretations.

There is no proof of aliens, according to a U.S. investigation of UFOs. Many amateur investigators were upset by the long-awaited release of Trump’s top-secret JFK files. This release turned into a major anti-climax.

The documents were substantially redacted. The Trump administration insisted that all the papers would be released unredacted; however, that didn’t happen.