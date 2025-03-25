Trump’s Memory Lapse Strikes Again—Forgets Usha Vance’s Name Mid-Meeting

Donald Trump is old. He forgets things, names, people, and objects. This is a fact. A fact MAGA won’t like or accept.

However, every day, Donald Trump proves his critics right when he forgets his name, has difficulty hearing, and even walks. He displayed this same inability in a cabinet meeting.

President Trump faced another humiliating moment in a cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. During this meeting, he appeared to have forgotten the name of his vice president’s wife.

Trump made the awkward error while seeming to be complimenting Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance. Mrs Vance is going to Greenland on Thursday with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. The president paused briefly before referring to her as “the wife of our great Vice President.” He didn’t seem to be making an effort to remember her name.

Right before forgetting the woman he placed on the board of the Kennedy Center, he assured everyone that he had great respect for her.

He then started to discuss the work Usha Vance had been doing since her husband was sworn in as second-in-command. The president falters once more, demonstrating his ignorance of Usha’s current work status.

Even after trying really hard, Trump couldn’t recall Usha’s responsibilities. It’s given since he seems to be forgetting Vance is his vice president, not Musk.

Donald Trump on Usha Vance’s upcoming visit to Greenland: “She’s a brilliant woman. She’s a very nice woman. And she loves the concept of Greenland. So she’s going there.” 🤡pic.twitter.com/Yuc5eEU9PD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 24, 2025

Trump ends by referring to Usha Vance as a “very nice woman” and a “very brilliant woman” before concluding that “she loves the concept of Greenland.” It is remarkable that President Trump would forget the name of a US delegate before entering Greenland, a semiautonomous state.

Later this week, Waltz and the second lady are scheduled to travel to Danish territory. According to reports, Waltz is on a tour of the US military installation there. “Celebrating Greenlandic Culture and unity,” a White House statement said. Usha is reportedly looking forward to seeing the island’s national dogsled race.

The White House is sending Usha Vance to Greenland with her son to attend their national dogsled race. pic.twitter.com/NzhseteQ8K — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 23, 2025

One may wonder what is wrong with Trump and how he could forget the names of such important people. However, people have to remember that Trump has an affinity for forgetting names. He once called his own wife Melanie. He called Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Tim Apple.

“We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.” Donald Trump says to Tim Cook (the CEO of Apple). This man is mentally unfit to be President. He demonstrates it EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.pic.twitter.com/fxYmZQGSaK — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) March 7, 2019

However, he will not forget that he has a debt to his wealthy friends, and he has to make them wealthier. With that sole purpose, Trump is keen to make Greenland a part of US territory.

That’s why Marco Rubio is also expected to make a visit to Greenland.

However, the natives of the island are less than welcoming of the US delegation visiting them. In an interview with a local newspaper, Prime Minister Mute B. Egede denounced the trip as “highly aggressive.” Waltz’s visit especially irritated Egede. He has accused the Trump administration of attempting to use force on the island. He called this tactic similar to what it has done with Canada, Mexico, Ukraine, and other countries.

What magic Mrs Vance will have on the locals is yet to be seen.