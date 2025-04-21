Trump’s Golden Boy Pete Hegseth Just Leaked Another War Plan—How Many Leaks Till He’s Fired?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was earlier part of the Fox News Team. However, his habit of letting people around him know about all the secrets and confidential resorts makes him a very unreliable media person.

Pete brought up his own brand of information leak once again. Apparently, Pete Hegseth is not very good with secrets.

The Trump administration is embroiled in a new issue. It was revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had committed a major national security breach, again. Reports state that Hegseth used a private Signal chat channel with non-government members.

This included his brother, wife, and personal attorney. In this chat, he revealed classified information on U.S. military activities in Yemen. According to reports, the stolen information contained precise timing and targets of prearranged airstrikes. This finally alarmed the Pentagon and led to an official investigation.

BREAKING: In a stunning national security breach, Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly leaked classified details about upcoming U.S. strikes in Yemen—in a private Signal chat with his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. This isn't just reckless—it's criminal.

Since Donald Trump took office, the government has made numerous security-related mistakes. This is one in the long list of mishaps. Leaks like this could put the lives of people at risk.

Military experts and intelligence officials caution that disclosing such high-level operational plans poses a serious risk to both national security and the lives of ground troops.

To make matters worse, the Trump administration has already handled confidential conversations improperly. A similar group chat event occurred a few weeks back. During that, a journalist was added to a group chat on Signal that discussed military tactics. However, that error was quickly corrected. Yet the current state of affairs seems much more intentional and terrible.

Hegseth was never a favorite of critics when it came to his holding the office of Secretary of Defense. Critics find his tight personal and political links unacceptable. These often made it difficult to distinguish between official duty and informal relationships.

BREAKING NYT: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared detailed information about forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, according to four people with knowledge of the chat.

He lacks the professional military discipline typically associated with the position. This disclosure of leaked information and the lack of security procedures will make people question the legitimacy of the department.

According to reports, the chat group where the disclosures took place was intended to allow for “rapid decision-making.” The group chat contained individuals without a formal security clearance. However, why would Pete Hegseth add his wife and his friend into such a group is an answer we need.

It can’t be a mistake if it happens again. Earlier a journalist was added in a group chat discussing war plans. This involvement of unauthorized people in discussions on ongoing military operations is a blatant breach of protocol. Experts have also claimed that using encrypted messaging apps like Signal is not problematic

Trump needs to fire Pete Hegseth. He's a complete trainwreck. His office is a damn mess, and he can't stop leaking national security secrets. What the hell are you thinking, putting your wife and brother on a text chain with war plans?

These back-to-back leaks are not just technical breaches. These are essentially a breakdown of trust, according to former Pentagon officials. They also claimed that military operations require strict secrecy. These kinds of mistakes can cause fatalities.

Internal sources attest that a thorough inquiry is in progress. The Pentagon has not yet issued an official statement. Both political and military circles are already hearing calls for Hegseth’s resignation. Pete Hegseth resigning would not be too much to ask for.