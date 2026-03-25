Trump’s Former Attorney General Stuck in 3 Hour-Long TSA Line Amid Flight Delays

The former U.S. Attorney General was photographed waiting in a long line at the airport. The partial government shutdown has been disrupting people’s lives, causing massive delays and never-ending queues. But on Wednesday, Bill Barr was trying to make sense of the long lines that everyone was standing in.

Barr was seen standing among regular travelers, underscoring how the crisis is affecting everyone regardless of status or social rank. People who witnessed him standing in queues noted that he was offered no special treatment, and the process wasn’t made quicker for him even though he had one of the top jobs in government.

HOUSTON — Among those standing in the 3-hour TSA security line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is Former Attorney General Bill Barr. pic.twitter.com/Nl4uw4LyzC — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) March 25, 2026

The airport meltdown has everything to do with the government shutdown. Democrats are not funding the DHS until reforms on the immigration policies are made.

Chuck Schumer explained that they would not give up on the immigration policies. He said, “We have to rein in ICE and stop the violence. We need reform.” So, since mid-February, the TSA agents have not been paid leading to widespread absenteeism and many workers quitting.

Not having enough staff members to cover shifts have led to long security lines that can sometimes stretch for hours. Numerous passengers have reported that they have missed their flights because they were unable to make it through the queues in time.

At the Houston airport alone, about 35% of TSA workers have been absent from work. A person who was waiting in a line here described the situation, saying, “The line started downstairs… all the way back up to the third floor.” And across the country, more than 400 officers have quit since the start of the current shutdown. One traveler said, “This is insane.” CBS News reported. The traveler added, “This is the first time I’ve experienced something like this in my entire life.”

As the airport crisis starts to hit home, many people are now staying overnight so that they don’t miss their flights. However, travelers are not blaming TSA directly, and were taking out their frustrations on the government instead. They know that the agents are not being paid even though they are regarded as essential workers. “TSA was only two people working,” a customer said.

It warms my heart to see deep state Bill Barr looking miserable in a TSA line https://t.co/WS0ZHSR6eu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 25, 2026

In response to the shortage of TSA workers, the Trump administration sent ICE agents to 14 airports to help with the queues and security issues. However, they have reportedly not been able to help with the delays as they cannot help with the screening processes.

Airports are also beginning to feel the pressure of the shutdown. Delta Air Lines has temporarily suspended special services for members of Congress because they are under too much strain. United Airlines also warned that they would be increasing their prices because of the rising fuel costs and the delays.

United CEO Scott Kirby expressed his frustration when he stated, “It’s unconscionable that our politicians haven’t gotten this done, and then we have security agents that are not being paid and they’re still showing up, and kudos to them for doing that.” “It gets worse every day,” he continued.

Kirby then appealed to the lawmakers to “get the deal done soon.” Bill Barr probably wishes the same too.