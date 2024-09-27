Trump’s Ex-lawyer Michael Cohen Plans to Flee the Country if Former President Wins Election

Donald Trump's former 'fixer' Michael Cohen revealed that he fears for his life and plans to flee the country if the GOP nominee wins in November. “I’m outta here. I mean, I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name,” Cohen told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace while appearing on Deadline: White House.

Cohen didn't go into details about his strategies or intended location. “I don’t know how it’s going to work, as far as dealing with my wife and my children,” he added. “I certainly don’t want them moving to where I’m looking to go.” As per the New York Post, the announcement to flee the country came amid a broader discussion about whether the Republican leader would go after his 'enemies' after taking office for the second time.

In 2018, Cohen entered a guilty plea to federal campaign financing charges and numerous other offenses, leading to three years in jail. Thereafter, he became the star witness in Trump's hush money trial in New York that ended in his conviction on 34 charges of falsifying company records, making him the first sitting or former president to be found guilty in a criminal case. Trump was also struck with a $454 million judgment for fabricating his assets for ten years in order to obtain better loan and insurance terms, after Cohen testified against him in a Manhattan civil fraud trial last year.

During their discussion, Cohen warned Wallace that she should be wary of finding herself on Trump's hit list too. “Yourself, the president of MSNBC, General [Mark] Milley, you know, [ex-Wyoming GOP Rep.] Liz Cheney. How many people has he turned around and said...‘these are people that I intend to go after if I have the ability to’?” he asked.

The former attorney also attacked the recent decision in Trump v. United States by the Supreme Court, which holds that previous presidents and employees of the executive branch are immune from prosecution for official conduct they committed while in office but not for unofficial acts. “And the worst is the Supreme Court’s recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now, he thinks it's not only is it I can do whatever I want, but I can't even be prosecuted. It's a get out of jail free card solely for the president,” he continued.

As per Reuters, U.S. prosecutors in 2023 brought attention to a menacing social media post made by Trump, claiming it implies he may coerce witnesses by unauthorizedly revealing secret information obtained from the government. The former president had penned on his Truth Social, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!" After reviewing over 13,000 posts made by Trump, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (Crew) discovered that he had vowed to exact revenge, reprisal, and retribution against his opponents, The Guardian reported.