Doctor Who Treated Trump’s ‘Miracle’ COVID Recovery Fired in Musk-Led DOGE Budget Cuts

A doctor who reportedly saved the life of Donald Trump during COVID-19 and is said to be the one who approved monoclonal antibodies for the US President was fired at the beginning of April concerning the budget cuts ordered by the Elon Musk-led DOGE – Department of Government Efficiency.

At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Peter Stein had the novel treatment of Donald Trump back then when he was infected with the disease and airlifted to the Walter Reed Medical Center. The president later called the treatment a “miracle.”

Trump then recommended, which went viral, that people should inject themselves with bleach to get rid of COVID. However, he later claimed that it was a joke. Stein’s firing was among the professionals tracking the ongoing bird flu epidemic.

The former FDAcommissioner, Dr. David Kessler, had a few words with Rachel Maddow regarding the catastrophe that would take place concerning the cuts that the President was suggesting on American Healthcare, which eventually dismantled important services and compromised the medical and scientific leadership of the United States. Kessler noted Stein’s firing as one result of the cuts.

Christi Grimm also raised her voice against the President’s cuts following she was fired as the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services. Not only Grimm but several other inspector generals have sued Trump as well along with his cabinet officials, and their say is that the terminations concerning the budget cuts were illegal and a violation of law, which also includes a litmus test of whether the executive branch opts for the partisan loyalists or even independent guardians to root out the waste, fraud along with the abuse that exists coming within the programs of the country’s health care programs.

This isn’t the first time people are facing problems concerning Trump or even DOGE. Recently, the US President made a sudden rule that Foreign Nationals who are residing in the US for more than 30 days must register with the government or will eventually get deported. People who won’t inform the government in due time will face serious consequences, starting from heavy fines and even imprisonment.

Another of his recent controversies took place, when he recently replaced the portrait of Barack Obama from the White House to another corner and fit a portrait of his in that place. Sitting Presidents are generally not seen having their own portraits in the President’s office, but it seems like things are a bit different in Donald Trump’s presidential term.