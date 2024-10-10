Trump's Claim of Being Healthier Than Obama Has Netizens Crying, "Release the Medical Records"

At a recent rally, Republican candidate Donald Trump made a surprising statement about his health. The 78-year-old claimed that a doctor opined he was healthier than former President Barack Obama, who is 15 years younger than him. "He was the doctor for Obama, [George. W.] Bush, and Trump. That is pretty good, right? The press said who is the healthiest of the three, he said definitely it's Donald Trump. There is not even a contest," the GOP nominee told the crowd.

Trump: He was the doctor for Obama, Bush, and Trump. That's pretty good, right? The press said who is the healthiest of the three, he said definitely it's Donald Trump. There’s not even a contest pic.twitter.com/akMyBWWktm — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2024

The bold claim prompted a flurry of reactions on social media as netizens flocked online to express their opinions. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "For as much as we say this guy is crazy, I don't think we fully appreciate how f------ crazy this guy is." Meanwhile, others demanded proof. "Release the medical records," one posted. "This is what Trump believes in his own mind. The problem is he is trying to convince everyone else of this," a user mocked. Someone else also commented, "On no planet is Trump healthier than Obama."

For as much as we say this guy is crazy, I don't think we fully appreciate how fucking crazy this guy is. https://t.co/JOSKGEzZXy — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 5, 2024

Trump's statement comes at a time when his mental fitness is being repeatedly questioned. Recently, he also made a comment about Vice President Kamala Harris, which earned him much ridicule. Trump claimed Harris had done something to his chair to make him fall. "This chair is the most uncomfortable. It spins, and the one thing I don't want is to fall on my a--. I am not sitting in that sucker. I think it is a b---- trap that was put there by Kamala," he said, as per OK! magazine.

This is what Trump believes in his own mind. The problem is he's trying to convince everyone else of this. — JM 🇺🇸🦅💙 ☮️ (@JLinMiller) October 6, 2024

This is not the first time Trump has been questioned about his health. Back in January, a photo showed his hands covered in red markings, which some believed were a symptom of syphilis. Trump was photographed with marks on his right hand, finger, and thumb as he exited Trump Tower in Manhattan to attend court, where he was facing a second defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll.

There is NO reality where Donald Trump is healthier than Barack Obama. https://t.co/3AKhoXQ850 pic.twitter.com/XcxjfDyWK7 — The-Autistic-Artist 🥥 🎃 Moana 2 and Wicked Era (@TheAutisticArt) October 6, 2024

Furthermore, in a video blog for Politicon, Democratic political adviser, James Carville, stated that many professionals had confirmed to him that the marks were indicative of syphilis. "They don't look like cuts to me. They look like sores. And I asked a number of MDs what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores and the answer is immediate and unanimous: secondary syphilis," Carville said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

About two months back, Trump had assured he would 'very gladly' share his medical records. But so far, nothing has been made public. This isn't new for Trump. In 2015, his doctor released a letter claiming Trump would be the 'healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.' Later, news broke that learned that the doctor had written this in just five minutes while Trump's limousine waited outside, as per MSNBC.