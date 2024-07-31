Trump’s Bizarre Description of Melania’s Reaction to His Assassination Attempt Has Everyone Puzzled

In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump shared a peculiar account of how his wife, Melania Trump, reacted to the assassination attempt against him, leaving many puzzled. Speaking to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump recalled the shocking events and Melania’s reaction, which has since ignited widespread criticism. Ingraham questioned, "What was Melania's reaction? I hope you don't mind me asking, I know this is very personal, but when she learned about what happened on that field in Butler?"

As per Raw Story, Trump responded, "She was watching … she was watching live, it was all over the place, it was on television, it was on your network, but it was all over the place and she was watching. And I asked her that, I mean I wasn't there, I was on the ground — when the world started to, when you could talk to people and said, 'So what was your feeling,' and she was ah, she can't really even talk about it. Which is OK, because that means she likes me or she loves me. Let's say if she could talk about it freely, that would be, I'm not so sure which is better but ah, she either likes or loves me, that's nice."

Trump talking about Melania’s reaction to his shooting is fantastic and vintage Trump. Great, humanizing question too: pic.twitter.com/YhYeHMjs1v — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2024

Trump’s unconventional assessment of his wife’s reaction left many fans scratching their heads. Netizens quickly weighed in. with one user remarking, “This dude is just freaking weird. He thinks his wife either ‘likes me or loves me.’ He thinks.” Another commented, “‘My wife either likes or loves me,’ is weird. ‘She can’t talk about how she feels about me being shot at’ sounds like indifference.” In agreement, someone else chimed in, "Why does he have to say ‘that means she likes me’ They’re married. Lol.” Melania, issued a statement the day after the shooting urging, "Let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm.”

As per The Independent, during the interview, Trump also criticized and praised the Secret Service for their actions during the shooting. He said, “They were very brave. I have to say that.” He added that while the Secret Service could have better coordinated with local police, he was grateful for their bravery in protecting him once the shooting began.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein

The rest of the interview saw Trump reiterate familiar campaign talking points, including his controversial claims about Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 Democratic ticket being a ‘coup,’ and regarding Vice President Kamala Harris he asserted, “She’s a worse candidate than him…She’s far more radical left.” He also defended his vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, against past criticisms, emphasizing, “He’s not against anything. He loves family…It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good.”