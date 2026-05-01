Trump Worries About Wearing Bulletproof Vest Amid Viral ‘Diaper’ Speculation

President Donald Trump mentioned his weight when he was asked if he would consider wearing a bulletproof vest, after what was described as the third assassination attempt against him.

Presidential security concerns have been abuzz after the shooting incident that took place during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton last Saturday, April 25.

A 31-year-old man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire as he charged past a security checkpoint at the venue. A Secret Service agent was shot, but not seriously injured. According to the BBC, prosecutors have said that the suspect was carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and three knives during the attack.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other cabinet members and dignitaries were quickly escorted away from the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

🚨BREAKING NEWS SS yells out, “Shots Fired”…. Suspect in Custody…. Suspected WHCD Gunman identify as 31 year old Cole Allen from California…. pic.twitter.com/IWc4oZYPeM — American USMC Veteran ❤️🇺🇸 (@MarineF18ret) April 26, 2026

Law enforcement officials apprehended Allen on the scene. He has been charged with attempted assassination of President Trump.

Following the incident, there have been discussions about reviewing security at the White House and for the POTUS.

One reporter asked the President directly: “Is there talk about wearing a bulletproof vest going forward?”

To this, Trump replied, “I don’t know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier,” which elicited laughter from those in the room.

Q: Is there talk about wearing a bulletproof vest going forward? TRUMP: I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier pic.twitter.com/6Q8wQGCssG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2026

The question about the bulletproof vest came amid rumors that Trump was wearing a diaper during an interview with Norah O’Donnell on CBS’s “60 Minutes”.

When footage from the interview surfaced online, viewers noticed a large bulge visible beneath Trump’s suit jacket. While some netizens on X assumed it was an adult diaper, others argued that it was actually a bulletproof vest.

Singer Bill Madden even wrote on the platform, “Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview, shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper.”

Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper. pic.twitter.com/ka0seNQM0E — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 27, 2026

Other users echoed the same thought. One person said, “That’s what happens when you’re on a McDonald’s diet and have incontinence,” while another person quipped, “Dang, the diaper has its own zip code. It could probably stop a bullet.” A fourth person said, “The diaper really shows here.”

However, not everybody felt the same way. Trump’s supporters believed that the bulge was caused by a bulletproof vest that the President was wearing underneath.

“My guess is he is wearing a bulletproof vest underneath his suit,” one person said. Another user chimed in, saying, “It’s the bottom part of a bulletproof vest. Presidents wear them constantly now after multiple assassination attempts — regardless of party.”

“It’s clearly a vest in sitting position — the suit bunches up exactly like that. Totally normal with his size (6’3″). Not a conspiracy,” he added.

A few other users attacked Madden. “It’s body armor a**hat. Ever wear it? Probably not. You are going to have to answer to God one day for your hatred…” wrote one person. “Idiot. He’s wearing a vest. In case you haven’t heard sick people want to take him out. Thanks to sick people like you,” someone else added.