Trump Wanted Melania to Walk Around in Bikini for His Friends, Leaked Audio Reveals Her Response

Donald Trump made an incendiary demand to his wife Melania Trump revealed by an Australian businessman in leaked recordings. The 60 Minutes show, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Age carried out an investigation in which they obtained secret audios of billionaire Anthony Pratt where Trump reportedly asked Melania to walk around in a bikini for his friends.

The recordings came after ABC News and The New York Times alleged that Trump shared classified information about US submarines with Pratt at his Mar-a-Lago property. The audio clips shared conversations between Trump and Pratt. At one point, the Australian billionaire recalled Trump asking his Slovenian-American wife to parade around the pool in a bikini so other people "could get a look at what they were missing," per Newsweek. The recordings then revealed Pratt recalling Melania's response, "Then Melania said back to him, 'I'll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini.'"

Donald Trump wanted his wife Melania to parade around in her bikini. pic.twitter.com/ggMBaaGqKz — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 23, 2023

Peter Hartcher, political and international editor at The Sydney Morning Herald, condemned, "It certainly confirms for us and reminds us that Donald Trump is quite happy to demean his own wife in front of other people. Is that the character you really want in your next president?"

Trump shared US nuclear secrets with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, who then shared them with more than a dozen foreign officials. A Mar-a-Lago employee was “bothered” and “shocked” that Trump shared the information so freely. (ABC) pic.twitter.com/KA6C2f341s — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 5, 2023

But, President-elect Trump called out Pratt for his lies and lashed out at him on his preferred platform Truth Social, "The Failing New York Times story, leaked by Deranged Jack Smith and the Biden 'Political Opponent Abuser' DOJ, about a red-haired weirdo from Australia, named Anthony Pratt, is Fake News," insisting, "I never spoke to him about Submarines." However, he clarified that he spoke to Pratt about "creating jobs in Ohio and Pennsylvania."

The 78-year-old politician has earned a bad reputation among womenfolk, including his wife. Throughout his presidential runs, from 2016 to 2024, he's been subjected to misconduct and faced lawsuits by multiple females accusing him of immoral behaviors. For instance, his 2005 Access Hollywood Tape brought to light his opinions of the opposite gender. Then came the E. Jean Carroll rape case following the infamous Hush Money trial involving adult star Stormy Daniels who claimed she had an affair with him.

The media is so after me on women Wow, this is a tough business. Nobody has more respect for women than Donald Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2016

However, Trump vehemently denied all allegations and insisted that he respects women. For instance, in 2016, during his first presidential campaign, he said in an interview in Nevada, "There's nobody that has more respect for women than I do," clarifying his past insults, per CNN. He reiterated the same in a tweet from March 2016, "The media is so after me on women Wow, this is a tough business," insisting, "Nobody has more respect for women than Donald Trump!"

Meanwhile, Melania, who majorly remained silent on her husband's controversies and scandals, defended him in a couple of rare interviews. However, her first-ever memoir was a surprise for people since she openly favored abortion rights, unlike her husband. So when people began to wonder about their differing views, Trump told Fox News Channel’s Bill Melugin, "I said, you have to write what you believe. I'm not going to tell [you] what you to do," per USA Today.