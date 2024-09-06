Trump Vows to ‘Heal Our World and Get Rid of Wars’ After Georgia School Shooting: “Sick and Angry”

Speaking at a town hall gathering in a key battleground state, former president Donald Trump addressed the horrific school event in Georgia and pledged to 'fix our world' if re-elected. The tragic and fatal school shooting that occurred at a high school in Barrow County, Georgia, on Wednesday morning was brought up by Sean Hannity of Fox News, who was in charge of the town hall meeting.

As reported by OK Magazine, Trump responded, "Well it’s a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons, and we are going to make it better and heal our world and get rid of all these wars starting all over the place because of incompetent American leadership, and we’re gonna make it better." Earlier the former president also expressed his sorrow on Truth Social, "Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA. These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster." This follows the news that on Wednesday, at around 10 a.m., 14-year-old suspect Colt Grey began firing shots at Apalachee High School, killing at least four people. As per Fox News, two students and two teachers were killed during the incident.

However, in the wake of his divisive remarks, Trump's social media detractors criticized the former president for making empty promises. Trump was branded 'stupid' by one critic who went on to say, "He’s so stupid. He didn’t say one word about the victims of the shooting or their families. Hannity did. Trump is so gross. It’s going to be great watching him lose again. Need him as far away from the White House as possible!!" Following this, another reviewer added, "Donald Trump was asked how he would heal the world, his answer was, "drill baby drill". All Trump does is promise everything yet delivers nothing."

An additional individual criticized his claims as 'vague' and added, "As usual Trump has no details about policy, just some incredibly vague claim." Many others on Twitter continued to accuse him of inciting violence and hatred. Someone else made fun of Trump's supporters in the crowd while jotting down, "What are they clapping for? "We're going to heal the world." What? They're having a major identity crisis." Another detractor ridiculed Trump stating, "Wow! Now he’s going to heal the world? He couldn’t even heal the US when COVID hit. Give me a break that he would heal anything except his wounded freaking ego."

This school shooting in Georgia occurred almost two months after a man tried to shoot and kill Trump at a rally. With blood streaming down his face, Trump dove and put his palm to his ear as security forces swarmed around him in an instant as gunfire erupted. As per Time, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger and other local officials at the time verified the deaths of two people, including the gunman.