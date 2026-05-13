Trump Voter Opens Up About Struggling to Buy a Home in Today’s Economy — Blames ‘Political Higher-Ups’

A voter who previously supported Donald Trump has spoken out against the current government, regretting her vote. As always, the internet has its opinions. A post on X went viral earlier this week, showing a young voter expressing how hard it is to buy a house in America. “This Trump voter is struggling to realize her dream of buying a home, and she blames the ‘political higher-ups’,” the post read.

The X post further stated how things would have been better if Trump hadn’t been elected, adding, “Kamala Harris had a plan for first-time homebuyers, including $25,000 in down payment assistance. But she chose to vote for the man who said immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country.’ Hard to feel bad for her.”

They are having the day they voted for. Maybe they will wake up this November. The questions remain: why did they believe a known liar? And is he struggling to make ends meet? — Maca Iglesias 🇺🇸Thank You, President Biden🇺🇸 (@rotterdamvvg) May 12, 2026

Over the years, the funding for ICE, DHS, border security, detention, and deportation operations has massively increased under the Trump administration. The One Big Beautiful Bill was passed in 2025, which directed roughly $165–$170 billion toward DHS immigration enforcement and border security. Critics have argued that this money could otherwise have been used for housing and healthcare programs.

That said, the woman in the video expressed her disdain for the “higher-ups.” She did not explicitly name the Trump administration. “We were trying to save up for a house and now at this point, we have settled for renting again because it’s so hard,” the woman says in the interview with MS Now.

When asked by the interviewer how the person feels as a mother, the Trump voter revealed that she felt “sad” for not being able to “give her kids a home.” When asked who was to blame for the situation, the woman simply stated, “Definitely the political higher-ups.” Various users were quick to share their two cents on the situation.

“Even when they’re trying to blame Trump, they still can’t muster the courage to call him out directly,” one user commented. “That goes for MAGA voters and elected politicians. He got them REAL good.”

“They are having the day they voted for,” another added. “Maybe they will wake up this November. The questions remain: why did they believe a known liar? And is he struggling to make ends meet?”

The user asked a rhetorical question about whether Trump has had a troubled time, knowing fully well that the president has continued to live a lavish life at his Mar-a-Lago villa. The controversial White House ballroom project is estimated to cost a baffling $400 million.

Over the next week week, Republicans are going to spend all their time trying to pass legislation sending A BILLION DOLLARS of your money to help Trump throw corrupt billionaire parties. The ballroom is the biggest scam out there. Here's why. pic.twitter.com/fBpbY9Z2P9 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 13, 2026

While the White House has claimed that the project is being funded privately through donations, Senate Republicans have found a way to bypass this claim. According to The Guardian, Senate Republicans have proposed spending $1 billion of taxpayer money on security improvements for Trump’s ballroom project.

“That is what today’s Republicans have become: Republicans – asking working families to pay the price while Donald Trump pockets the perks,” Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said, criticizing the project.