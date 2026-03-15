Trump Urges Allies to Help Secure Shipping in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Escalates Retaliation

U.S. President Donald Trump recently urged other nations to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to keep the vital shipping route open, as Iran asked residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to evacuate the country’s three major ports.

According to multiple outlets, the country asked its people to evacuate from Jebel Ali port in Dubai, Khalifa port in Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah port, claiming “These areas have become legitimate targets due to the presence and concealment of US military forces among civilian installations and will be targeted in the coming hours.”

On March 14, Trump took to his Truth Social account, urging allies to send warships to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping.

“Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” the President wrote.

He then expressed hope that nations such as “China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area” so that “the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated.”

US President Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already… pic.twitter.com/YgoVcw5QTE — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2026

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!” Trump said on Truth Social.

In a subsequent post, he added, “The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!”

“The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace!” Trump concluded.

US President Donald Trump posts: “…The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT! The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well…” pic.twitter.com/sHL4VNeJ82 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 15, 2026

Hours after Trump urged allies to send warships to the strait, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not confirm whether it would do the same, instead saying, “all parties have the responsibility to ensure stable and unimpeded energy supply.”

“As a sincere friend and strategic partner of Middle Eastern countries,” the statement mentioned. “China will continue to strengthen communication with relevant parties, including parties to the conflict, and play a constructive role for deescalation and restoration of peace,” it added.

Similarly, a spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense stated that the UK is “currently discussing with our allies and partners a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region.”

According to Reuters, about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) travels through the Strait of Hormuz, and any blockage or disruption by Iran could halt a large amount of global energy supply