Trump Proceeded With Iran War Despite Hormuz Closure Risk, Report Says

President Donald Trump continued with the U.S. war against Iran even after warnings that Tehran might try to close the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Saturday.

This decision has led to one of the conflict’s most significant consequences: a disruption to a critical energy chokepoint in the world.

The Journal reported that Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned Trump before the operation that a U.S. attack could lead Iran to close the strait. According to sources familiar with the discussions, Trump acknowledged this risk but told his advisers he believed Tehran would back down before taking that step and that the U.S. military could handle the aftermath if it happened.

Two weeks into the war, that calculation is facing challenges. Reuters reported that Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz following U.S.-Israeli strikes, stopping a waterway that usually carries about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. U.N. data cited by Reuters showed traffic through the strait has dropped by 97% since the war began on February 28.

The White House has not publicly disputed the basic timeline presented by the Journal. Reuters reported Saturday that Trump’s administration has also rejected efforts by Middle Eastern allies to start diplomatic talks to end the war.

No nukes for Iran No troops on the ground No us troops dead No regime change No nation building No war President Trump with a historic masterclass. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 24, 2025

A senior White House official stated that the president is “not interested” in talks “right now” and that the mission will proceed. Reuters also noted that Iran has turned down ceasefire proposals unless U.S. and Israeli strikes cease.

The Strait of Hormuz has long been seen as a vulnerable point in any confrontation with Iran. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that flows through the strait in 2024 and early 2025 made up more than a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and about one-fifth of global oil and petroleum product consumption.

The International Energy Agency indicated that around 20 million barrels a day moved through the passage in 2025, with limited alternative pipeline capacity if shipping stops.

Mr. Hegseth! Our leaders have been, and still are, among the people. But your leaders? On Epstein’s island! https://t.co/iywavTegyv pic.twitter.com/rxFhzsWoq5 — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 13, 2026

This strategic situation has shifted from planning documents to actual battlefield effects. Reuters reported Saturday that Trump mentioned “many countries” would send warships with the United States to maintain open shipping in the strait, though he did not provide specific commitments from those governments.

He expressed hope that China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain would deploy ships. Reuters also reported that France has been discussing an escort plan with European, Asian, and Gulf Arab states, while Britain is looking into more deployment options.

The war has already posed a significant military, economic, and political challenge for the administration. Reuters indicated that over 2,000 people have died, mostly in Iran, and maritime traffic through the strait has come to a halt as oil prices rise. The Journal stated that the conflict has become the deadliest of Trump’s presidency and has revealed how central the Hormuz risk was to the White House’s war strategy from the beginning.