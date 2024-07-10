Trump Turns Attacks on ‘Insurance’ VP Harris as Dems Contemplate Whether Biden Is Fit To Run

While there is still some debate among the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden's eligibility to remain the nominee, former President Donald Trump focused his attention on Vice President Kamala Harris during a recent campaign speech. Trump continued to include Harris in his standard attacks on Biden on July 9, calling him incompetent and disparaging him on immigration and economic issues.

Trump's inclusion of Harris suggests that his team is getting prepared in case Biden drops out of the race before November, The Hill reported. “Whatever else can be said about crooked Joe Biden, you have to give him credit for one brilliant decision, probably the smartest decision he ever made,” Trump told supporters in Doral, Florida. “He picked Kamala Harris as his vice president. No, it was brilliant. Because it was an insurance policy. Maybe the best insurance policy I’ve ever seen.”

Trump stepping up criticisms of Harris, saying Biden chose her as an “insurance policy” because she’s such a bad replacement that Biden would never be forced to step down — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 10, 2024

“If Joe had picked someone even halfway competent they would have bounced him from office years ago, but they can’t because she’s gotta be their second choice,” Trump added of Harris. He chastised Harris for the way she handled migration from the Northern Triangle, an assignment that she was given early in the Biden presidency.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lauren DeCicca

The issue that Trump spoke about had Harris in trouble at first, when she gave interviews that garnered scrutiny. However, she has since managed to invite significant private investment that helps to address the underlying causes of migration. At the rally, Trump also attempted to link Harris to Biden's economic policies and pursued his usual line of attacks against climate mitigation tactics like investing in climate-friendly technology like electric vehicles.

“Joe, Kamala, and the entire Democrat establishment have been caught red-handed in the thick of the biggest scandal and the biggest coverup…it’s a cover-up. It’s the biggest cover-up in political history,” Trump said. “As you know, they are all co-conspirators in the sinister plot to defraud the American public about the cognitive abilities of the man in the Oval Office.”

There is no candidate who polls any better against Trump than Biden except Kamala Harris. Trying to replace him & skip over her is absurd, but the pundits apparently want Trump to win because they believe it won't impact them.https://t.co/Es4uUGEUQa pic.twitter.com/8pCuMi7e49 — Fly Sistah (@Fly_Sistah) June 29, 2024

Since the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old Democrat frequently stumbled over his words and seemed to lose his line of thought, Biden and his aides have been working feverishly to dispel concerns about his electability. Publicly, seven House Democrats have pushed Biden to withdraw from consideration as the nominee. Many Polls show that Biden is falling behind Trump both nationally and in crucial swing states, but he has consistently brushed off demands for him to drop out of the race, per Al Jazeera.

Harris, who has consistently stood up for Biden, suddenly finds herself in a difficult situation. Nevertheless, she backed Biden in an interview recently. “We always knew this election would be tough, and the past few days have been a reminder that running for president of the United States is never easy,” Harris said. “But the one thing we know about our president, Joe Biden, is that he is a fighter. He is a fighter. And he is the first to say, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”