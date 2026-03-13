Trump Taps Erika Kirk For US Air Force Academy Role — But Netizens Say They “Thought It Was a Joke”

President Donald Trump recently appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. As reported by USA Today, Erika’s name appeared on the website of the board on Tuesday.

Shortly after, netizens took to social media to react to the appointment. A number of comments under an X post that highlighted the news asked Grok to verify the legitimacy of the claim.

Others appeared skeptical of Erika’s qualifications to serve the position that she had been appointed to. One user commented, “President Trump broadly undermines leadership by appointing unqualified individuals to significant positions, endangering American society and culture.”

Another one added, “These two are nothing but trouble. We truly need a miracle to save the world from the damage they’re causing.”

A third user chimed in, “Is she Knowledgeable about Aerospace? Or anything about the Air Force? If not, then how can she advise the Air Force Academy?”

Another user put it straightforwardly, saying, “This is just the stupidest joke ever.”

Yet another user echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “Thought it was a joke at first too. Turns out Donald Trump really did bring in Erika Kirk to help advise the United States Air Force. 2026 keeps getting weirder.”

A number of comments highlighted the fact that even though the news seemed like satire first, it is actually really happening. Some users pointed out that a number of events happening around the world feel the same, which might seem satire but are actually real events.

President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk to the United States Air Force leadership. Erika Kirk will help advise the Air Force on issues affecting the academy. PS: I had to Google this because I thought it was satire. pic.twitter.com/V5TgKFNjMn — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐦 (@Malcolm_Pal9) March 12, 2026

Erika is now part of the 16 member panel of the board of visitors, which according to its website “inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters” of the Air Force Academy.

It should be noted here that Erika’s late husband Charlie Kirk was also appointed to the board by Trump and he served till he died. There was no official news of Erika taking Charlie’s place on the board but the news broke with her name appearing on the official website.

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White House spokesperson Olivia Wales spoke regarding the matter in an official statement, saying, “Charlie Kirk served proudly on the board, inspiring not only the next generation of service members, but millions around the world with his bold Christian faith, defense of the truth and deep love of country.”

She further added, “Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and will be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our nation safe, strong and free.”

Since Charlie Kirk’s death, Erika’s rise has been steep as she has succeeded her husband in a number of positions.