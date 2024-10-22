Trump Sitting on a Supposed Black Towel Has Netizens Crying Something Stinks: "His Diaper Was Full"

Donald Trump's recent appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday, October 18, sparked debate for an unexpected reason. The former president sat on the show's white couch with what appeared to be a dark cloth underneath. The small detail ignited a flurry of reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Journalist Aaron Rupar, posted, "Seeing folks tweeting that Trump was sitting on a towel during his Fox & Friends interview this morning. It's very funny but not true. It's his jacket. Here's a video showing it."

seeing folks tweeting that Trump was sitting on a towel during his Fox & Friends interview this morning. It's very funny but not true. It's his jacket. Here's video showing it. pic.twitter.com/eJoN20U4bX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024

The explanation, however, was met with immediate pushback from skeptical netizens who argued otherwise. "What's underneath him looks black while his jacket is blue though," noted an X user, @ArtCandee. Another individual, @JosephRBarbour, echoed, "You are totally wrong. Look at the second segment clips. That is not his jacket."

You’re totally wrong. Look at the 2nd segment clips. Thats not his jacket. — Joe Barbour 🌴🥥 (@JosephRBarbour) October 18, 2024

"You be the judge...Was there a time gap between sitting down and the actual interview? Or did his jacket somehow slip lower?" questioned @kutrinet. In response, @CollaroyDavid suggested, "Might explain the length of his jacket - built-in protection. Nothing to be ashamed of. Have his shoes fallen off lately?" Others were, however, more critical.

You be the judge 🤷🏼‍♀️ Was there a time gap between sitting down and the actual interview? Or did his jacket somehow slip lower? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vYtksJ3g4N — Katri Manninen (@kutrinet) October 18, 2024

"Yep, it's one of those long jackets on Trump's oversized suits, worn to hide his fat body! Trump could also be using it to cover any embarrassing smells when sitting," posted @BeeBopping591. Meanwhile, @thejohnbronson focused on Trump's physical appearance. "Interesting to look at their heights -- we have always known this idiot is not 6 feet 4 inches. Ainsley [Earhardt] is maybe 5 feet 8 inches. It seems Trump has been slouching big time lately. He's simply diminishing in all areas."

Interesting to look at their heights -- we have always know this idiot is not 6'4". Aisnley is maybe 5'8". It seems trump has been slouching big time lately?



He's simply diminishing in all areas. pic.twitter.com/nlWtS94NbC — 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@thejohnbronson) October 18, 2024

"It was a shit stain towel and everybody knows it. His diaper was full!!" declared @itsmejimmyp, bluntly, while @jordanwags added, "Haha, that is not his jacket! Unless he is truly that fat that his jacket is that big." "Oh look!" tweeted one observer, "They need to put a towel down under Trump so that his...leakage doesn't stain the white sofa." Another echoed, "Fox & Friends made Trump sit on a towel so he wouldn't poop on the couch."

Fox & Friends made Trump sit on a towel so he wouldn't poop the couch 😆 pic.twitter.com/nGIGTFSxdk — The Real Slim Skagmacker 🇺🇸🦅 (@CattardSlim) October 18, 2024

Early footage of the interview shows Trump getting his microphone attached with nothing visible on the couch. When he sits down, his jacket is spread out in a way that could create the illusion of a separate dark cloth. However, later segments of the interview show what appears to be a wider, more square-shaped dark area that some argue doesn't match the cut of a typical suit jacket.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, looks on as he visits Sprankle's Neighborhood Market on September 23, 2024, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Win McNamee/ Getty Images)

Following the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner the previous evening, which ran late into the night, Trump appeared notably tired during the early morning broadcast, as per The List. At 78, Trump would be the oldest president ever to take office if elected in November. His medical records have been a source of ongoing controversy, with the candidate choosing to release a doctor's letter attesting to his good health rather than detailed test results.