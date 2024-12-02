Trump Shared A Bizarre Video of Him Popping Out of a Turkey, Roasting Both Biden And Harris

Thanksgiving 2024 rolled in a funny surprise for netizens as President-elect Donald Trump shared a bizarre video of himself popping out of a turkey. The edited video had a scene from the 1989 film, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which was superimposed with the faces of major political candidates in the 2024 elections.

The original movie scene showcased Father Clark Griswold slicing the overcooked Thanksgiving Turkey to everyone’s disappointment. "If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we're all in for a very big treat,” he said. However, relating the scene to the current political climate in the U.S., the edited version stitched outgoing President Joe Biden’s face over Clark. When Biden cuts the turkey on Thanksgiving, Trump pops out decked in glitter and grooving with what is being called the 'Trump dance' to Y.M.C.A by The Village People, per Newsweek; the song was religiously played in most of Trump’s re-election campaigns this year. The edited video was previously shared by Don Jr. in 2021.

Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2024

However, Biden and Trump were not the only politicians featured in the hysterical clip. The Griswold family members were edited into Trump’s political opposition, the likes of Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, California Rep Adam Schiff, New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Minnesota Rep Ilhan Omar. This was done to resonate with the opposition’s disappointment with Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

Donald Trump at the Rocky Mount Event Center on Oct 30, 2024, in North Carolina. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

The captionless post on X has since been viewed over 38 million times. Trump also curated a scornful message on Truth Social for Thanksgiving while on his resolve to demean the opposition. “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed,” a part of the message denounced. He emphasized his ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda suggesting that the American people allowed him to win and take over the White House because the policies of “Left Lunatics” were “hopelessly” bad. He promised to recover all that was lost in the past years and reinstate the nation into a respectable, fair, strong, and productive status.

With hearts full of gratitude: Happy Thanksgiving, America.



Jill and I are so grateful for the trust you’ve placed in us these past four years – serving you has been the honor of our lives. pic.twitter.com/D7MfdV3yKo — President Biden (@POTUS) November 28, 2024

On the other hand, Biden penned a patriotic note for the American people. “May we use this moment to take time from our busy lives and focus on what matters most: our families, our friends, our neighbors, and the fact that we've been blessed to live in America, the greatest country on Earth,” he wrote. In a different post, he also thanked the nation and expressed gratitude for being able to serve their country.