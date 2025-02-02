Trump’s Secret Matchmaking Attempt: Did he Try to Set Up his Daughter Ivanka with Tom Brady?

Donald Trump had high hopes for his daughter, Ivanka, along with NFL legend Tom Brady, as reports state that he bore an interest in engaging the two. In 2004, the US President, in an interview with Playboy op, opened up how enthusiastic he was about the potential match, and he even stated – “I think Tom’s a great guy, and I think he and Ivanka would make a great combination.” His remarks resurfaced as New York Magazine revisited the longtime speculation.

Donald Trump and Tom Brady first crossed paths in 2001 and maintained a friendly relationship for years. However, over time, their bond seemed to weaken. This was even visible in Donald Trump’s talks in a recent interview with Variety, where he acknowledged their distance and said – “I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years.”

Despite the cooling relationship, whenever talks arose regarding Ivanka’s future, Trump was seen mentioning Tom Brady frequently. It happened to a significant extent when Trump particularly discussed these with Jared Kushner, the former senior advisor to the President of the US and the husband to his daughter Ivanka. The couple met through their mutual friend. They had broken up once due to objections from Kushner but later reconciled again and got married.

In Kushner’s memoir, Breaking History, Kushner mentioned how Trump teasingly brought up Brady when Kushner sought his blessing to marry Ivanka. Kushner recalled hearing from the president as Trump added that Brady was interested in Ivanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Tom Brady, on the other hand, never accepted any romantic relationship with Ivanka Trump. In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern, the NFL star addressed the longstanding rumors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

“Trump always dreamed of you marrying Ivanka… Did you ever go out with her?… Did you consider it?” Stern asked.

Brady, being straightforward, said – “That was a long time ago in my life… No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that.” He even further commented on this, dismissing the rumors – saying, “He never suggested that to me… Look, it all worked out for me anyway. I married the woman of my dreams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Tom Brady eventually was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he wed in 2009. Despite being considered a power couple, they got divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.