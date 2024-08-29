Trump Says He Would Have Won California Election, "If Jesus Christ Came Down and was the Vote Counter"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is under the radar of scrutiny yet again after giving a bizarre statement about his chances of winning the elections. Trump sat down for an interview session with famous talk show host Phil McGraw for his Dr. Phil Primetime show and made a bunch of controversial remarks. The interview started with McGraw mentioning the public assassination attempt that was made on Trump while he was delivering an open-air speech during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

"Experts said you shouldn't be here right now. Experts said a kill shot was almost a certainty but here you sit," McGraw spoke to Trump. "Do you reflect on this 'how am I here' and 'why am I here?' How do you answer that question?" Trump recounted that harrowing incident and admitted that he was "lucky" because one of the bullets only grazed his ear. McGraw and Trump's conversation soon shifted toward the ongoing presidential campaigns in America.

REACTIONS TO DONALD TRUMP'S COMMENT ABOUT JESUS BEING A VOTE COUNTER



TRUMP: "If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California."



DR. PHIL: <remains silent with a goofy look on his face>



MAGA: "What a great interview!"



NORMAL PEOPLE: "Trump has clearly lost… pic.twitter.com/gxZDrFZuYl — @RapinDonaldHQ (@RapinDonaldHQ) August 28, 2024

"Democrats play a different game. And you have ballot harvesting, but you also have people getting ballots. I mean, in California, you have people getting seven ballots," Trump mentioned to McGraw. "If Jesus Christ came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, okay? In other words, if we had an honest vote counter — a really honest vote counter — I do great with Hispanics, great. I mean at a level no Republican has ever done. But if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California." "You think so?" McGraw asked. "I think so. I do. I see it. I go around California, they have Trump signs all over the place," Trump firmly stated to the host. "It’s a very dishonest state — everything is mail-in. They send out 38 million ballots, I think it is."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: President Trump’s closing statement makes it clear that America is failing but it doesn’t have to stay that way. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/78atBrd4Cv — Turning Point Action (@TPAction_) June 28, 2024

McGraw also brought up the instances where the public intentionally misinterpreted Trump's campaigns and statements in the media. "They demonize you a lot," McGraw noted. "They make a big deal out of the fact that you said, ‘You’re only gonna have to vote one time, you elect me you’re only gonna have to vote one time.’" According to Fox News, during a Turning Point Action Event in July, Trump also infamously addressed Christian voters. He told them that they "don't have to vote anymore." "You’ve got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again, we’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote," Trump later added in his speech.

"I said to the Christians, we’ve gotta win this election. If we win this election, I’ll straighten everything out in less than 4 years by a lot," Trump clarified to McGraw in the interview. "Then you don’t have to, it doesn’t matter. In other words, I’m saying you don’t have to vote. It doesn’t mean we’re not gonna have elections! You’re gonna have elections, but you have to vote this time, because we have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country." McGraw will also interview Trump's former independent opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his show. In the previous presidential election, the current President Joe Biden defeated Trump with a popular vote of 11,110,250 to 6,006,429.