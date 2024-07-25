Trump Returns to Insulting His Rivals Despite Claims of Having "Changed" After Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump hasn't changed. After a near-death experience, people close to him claimed that the ex-president, infamous for his inflamed rhetorics, had some awakening. His inner circle bragged about a "new" Trump after the assassination attempt. However, a week later, the Republican front-runner is back with his insults, and the call for unity has vanished into thin air.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

As they say, old habits die hard. The 78-year-old politician, seemingly subdued during his Republican National Convention speech, is back with his insults. While everyone assumed that a brush with death "changed" him, he was back to his usual business of insulting his rivals, and merely a week after, he's name-calling his opponents like "Crooked Joe, Lying Kamala," etcetera.

CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND LYIN’ KAMALA HARRIS ARE A GREAT EMBARRASSMENT TO AMERICA — THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A TIME LIKE THIS!@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social 08:30 PM EST 07/24/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 25, 2024

Only a few days after he was shot during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally by a 20-year-old lone wolf, POTUS Joe Biden abandoned his 2024 re-election bid, endorsing his VP Kamala Harris for president against Trump. This decision changed the course of American politics and pivoted it to unchartered waters. But, not much has changed in terms of Trump's blazing rants.

Recently, after Harris took over, he shifted his focus from Biden to her and referred to her as a "radical left lunatic" during his first speech after the assassination attempt in Charlotte, North Carolina. He has now unleashed a barrage of attacks on the prosecutor turned Biden's running mate ahead of the November elections which contradicts claims of a "changed" Trump.

In fact, he cleared the confusion during the rally by declaring that he has no intentions to be "nice." Unlike previous claims from his campaign that the attempt at Trump's life gave him a new perspective, he told the MAGA crowd during his Charlotte rally, "When you're dealing with these people, they're very dangerous people... you can't be too nice.... if you don't mind, I'm not going to be nice."

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was shot by a Bethel Park, Pennsylvania resident identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. Fortunately, Trump missed the bullet by a split second but his right ear was injured, leading to a blood-soaked face. The Secret Service immediately rushed to the stage to cover him up and shortly after, a police sniper located the gunman and killed him in the first attempt.

From Lara Trump @LaraLeaTrump , RNC Co-Chairman:



“Fear not, for I am with you” pic.twitter.com/xJJiJ31Jeb — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 14, 2024

Following the shooting incident, a self-described born-again Christian, Rep. Maria Salazar, spoke to someone "very close" to Trump who claimed, "He believes that God has given him another opportunity. He believes that God spared his life and that he is a – I'm not sure if spiritual is the word or the adjective. I'm not sure if it's more contemplative. But I do know that he is a different man," as per Daily Mail. "That changes you as a person. And when you change as a person internally because somehow the powers of heaven have touched you, then you start leading a different life … This is like BC and AD."

While we may not know what difference the July 13 incident had on Trump's "spiritual" state, seemingly, he's not ready to spare his political rivals from his verbal offenses.