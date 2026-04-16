Trump Reacts as Swalwell Faces Serious Misconduct Allegations

President Donald Trump wasted no words when commenting on the allegations against Eric Swalwell on Thursday. Several women are accusing the Democratic congressman of misconduct, bringing an end to his run for governor and forcing his resignation.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Trump spoke bluntly about Swalwell when asked about his opinion on the matter. “We’ll see what happens,” the president started before labeling the ex-politician. “He’s a sleazebag. Always has been. He’s a long timer, and he’s a bad guy. I don’t know anything about the charges, but he’s a bad guy,” Trump stated.

Swalwell and Trump have a history that dates back to the 2016 Russian election as well as the January 6 insurrection. He was the second lawmaker to sue Trump for the attack on Capitol Hill and was also an impeachment manager during Trump’s trial in 2021.

Trump breaks silence on shocking rape allegations against ‘sleazebag’ Eric Swalwell to the Daily Mail https://t.co/aOxylugfRy — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 16, 2026

The president added, “He’s always been a bad guy, he’s a corrupt politician, and everyone knows it, so it’s happening to him, and we’ll see what happens. Right? Let him go defend himself.”

Five women are accusing the 45-year-old of s*x**l misconduct that spans several years, as well as saying that he is also guilty of assault, coercion and abuse of power. Swalwell was forced to resign as pressure mounted for him to leave his representative position, and as a result he had to exit his race to become the new California governor.

Lonna Drewes has come forward with the most serious allegation, saying that he drugged and r*p*d her in a California hotel room in 2018. She described in detail what happened, saying that she was incapacitated and unable to move. She recalled that he assaulted her and that “While he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity.”

Another woman stated that Swalwell s*x**ly assaulted her twice. The first time was in 2018 when he was her boss, and then again 2014. The accuser said that both times she was too intoxicated to consent, and did not go to the police because she thought that no one would believe her.

#BREAKING: DOJ investigating Eric Swalwell over sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/vPZTsdQ16s — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2026

Swalwell has taken to social media to defend himself, and said that he would fight the accusations on a personal level while stepping away from public office. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me,” he stated. His attorney, Sara Azari, has also spoken on behalf of her client saying that Swalwell “categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of sexual misconduct and assault that has been leveled against him.”

As far as the claims go, Azari called them “false, fabricated, and deeply offensive — a calculated and transparent political hit job designed to destroy the reputation of a man who has spent twenty years in public service.” She added that “This is neither about justice, nor the truth. This is a ruthless and shameless attempt to smear Congressman Swalwell.”

The fallout from the Swalwell scandal has politician from both parties calling him out. Trump’s comments only added to the political and public outrage as the Department of Justice has just confirmed that they are investigating allegations made against the former congressman.