Trump Reacts After Fox News Host Reveals His Low Poll Numbers

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov on Thursday after she mentioned his low approval ratings during a segment on The Five.

He called her “one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television” and accused her of making up polling data. Trump said on Truth Social that Tarlov’s “Democrat soundbites are FAKE” and claimed, “She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her.”

This came after Tarlov stated on air that Trump had about a 35% approval rating in “most polls.” She also noted that voters did not want Trump’s tariffs, the war in Iran, or his proposed White House ballroom project. The conversation quickly escalated into another public feud between Trump and a critic discussing his standing with voters.

Recent polling shows that Trump is struggling with the public. An Economist/YouGov poll mentioned by The Independent found that 38% of Americans approved of how Trump was doing his job, while 56% disapproved. Fox News reported this month that Trump’s approval was in the upper 30s according to several national surveys.

Guess I’ll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake – Trump really is that unpopular. And you can pre order my book I Disagree as of today!! https://t.co/HJ0ht7whiu pic.twitter.com/5uNypNRAlo — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 17, 2026

This included a CNN poll that put him at 35% approval and 64% disapproval. Fox also noted that this decline had become a political issue for Republicans as midterm campaigning intensified.

The drop in polling has coincided with voter dissatisfaction over the economy and the administration’s approach to Iran. Fox reported that 80% of respondents in its latest poll were worried about gas prices, and 86% were concerned about inflation and high costs.

CNN polling cited by Fox found that Trump’s approval on the economy had fallen to 31%, his lowest mark in that survey. The Economist/YouGov data referenced by The Independent revealed that only 32% supported the war in Iran, while 55% opposed it.

In response on Truth Social, Trump claimed he had “among the best Poll Numbers I have ever had” and added, “ALL THE COUNTRY DOES IS WIN.” Tarlov replied on X, stating that her numbers were “far from fake” and insisting that “Trump really is that unpopular.” She used this opportunity to promote her upcoming book, I Disagree, which is set to release in September.

Jessica: His approval rating on immigration ranges from -27 in Gallup to -19 at CNN and -15 in the new Quinnipiac poll. Gutfeld: Why do you think that is? Jessica: Because he is not doing a good job at being president. pic.twitter.com/1sMdsr6HUt — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2025

This dispute continued a trend that has marked Trump’s time in office. The Independent highlighted that Trump has often criticized journalists, especially women, using personal attacks. The outlet referred to his November remark to Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, when he told her, “quiet, piggy,” after she asked about files linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s outburst did not end with Tarlov. In other Truth Social posts, he targeted Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens, all of whom have criticized his handling of the Iran conflict.

Owens responded on X by calling Trump’s tirade a “meltdown.” This exchange added to a turbulent week for the president as poor polling, economic challenges, and divisions among his supporters continued to surface.