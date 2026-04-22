Trump Rages at His Own Supreme Court Picks Says They Have ‘Very Little Loyalty’

President Donald Trump posted multiple times on Truth Social on Tuesday evening about various topics. As reported by The Independent, within a span of 90 minutes, Trump addressed the renewable energy industry, the Supreme Court, The Wall Street Journal, and the Iranian regime.

He criticized Supreme Court Justices, both liberal and conservative, for ruling against him.

Trump wrote, “Wacko James Carville, a so-called Democrat ‘strategist,’ wants the Democrats to make D.C. and Puerto Rico States and, most importantly, pack the Supreme Court, putting 13 Justices on the Court.”

He added, “The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, totally loyal to the people and ideology that got them there.”

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟬𝟳:𝟰𝟱 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟮𝟭.𝟮𝟲 Wacko James Carville, a so-called Democrat “strategist,” wants the Democrats to make D.C. and Puerto Rico States and, most importantly, pack the Supreme Court, putting 13 Justices… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 22, 2026

Trump also wrote, “Certain Republican Appointees let the Democrats push them around, always wanting to be popular, politically correct, or even worse, wanting to show how ‘independent’ they are, with very little loyalty to the man who appointed them.”

Previously, the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariff policy in a 6-3 ruling. The justices are also expected to rule on Trump’s plan to limit birthright citizenship, but they are skeptical, according to the BBC.

Reportedly, a majority of the court seemed unconvinced by the Trump administration’s proposal to stop granting citizenship to the children of undocumented immigrants or temporary U.S. visitors.

Trump’s side argued that this is necessary to control illegal immigration, while the opposition argued that it would weaken a key part of U.S. immigration law.

On this issue, Trump wrote, “Everyone knows that, as an example, Birthright Citizenship, which is Unconditional and Absent from any other developed or successful Country, is a disaster for the United States of America. No Country can be successful with such an anchor wrapped firmly around its neck but, based on the questioning by Republican Nominated Justices that I watched firsthand in the Court, we lose.”

Trump had observed oral arguments in this case and left the court after 90 minutes, as reported by The Daily Beast.

♦️ Republican leaders announce a plan to reopen DHS. ♦️ SCOTUS seems unconvinced by Donald Trump’s birthright-citizenship claim. ♦️ The DoJ’s lawsuit accusing states of hindering its immigration-enforcement efforts is dismissed. Follow the latest news https://t.co/LgmmPvqEJo — The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 2, 2026

Trump also talked about Iran in another post. He claimed that “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day.”

He further stated, “They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to ‘save face.”

According to the president, “People approached me four days ago, saying, ‘Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.’ But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included.”

As The Independent reported, this post followed Trump’s announcement of the extension of the ceasefire with Iran.