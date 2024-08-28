Trump Labeled a ‘Coward’ for Suggesting He May Drop out of Debate Against Harris

Former president Donald Trump recently dropped hints that sparked a heated debate on social media. On Sunday night, he revealed that he might not participate in the September 10 second presidential debate against new Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. On his Truth Social handle, he unleashed a tirade against debate host ABC, slamming the network as 'FAKE NEWS'.

He is a total coward. It will be very embarrassing for him if he drops out. It’s embarrassing that he is even considering it. https://t.co/EturpWlzJo — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 26, 2024

Deeming the outlet a "panel of Trump Haters," he asked, "I ask, why would I do the debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" A possible implication of his post was that he might skip it altogether. In response, netizens slammed the businessman turned politician. On X, MeidasTouch criticized, "He is a total coward. It will be very embarrassing for him if he drops out. It’s embarrassing that he is even considering it."

BREAKING: Trump is chickening out of his debate with Kamala Harris. 🐓 🐓 🐓 pic.twitter.com/0apcxRLt80 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 26, 2024

Others labelled a 'coward', arguing that they had anticipated this turn of events. One user opined, "Trump won’t show! He will find an excuse to bow out. Trump will get obliterated in a debate and Harris’s polls will go higher! He’s terrified of that." Another critic claimed, "Trump is scared sh**less of debating Kamala Harris, as he should be. She will nail his behind to the wall. I am not surprised about this. He is desperate to get out of debating."

Don-Old is chickening out, like every bully ever, having to face up to someone stronger than themselves!



Prepare for Harris to beat his tired ass like an old rug! — Jonathan Greenberg (@JournalistJG) August 26, 2024

In a similar vein, one reffered to him as a "whining little bitch." "To him, everything is rigged against him. He's making excuses not to attend the debate. Kamala would wipe the floor with him. What a loser!" Another netizen argued, "His ego cannot stand losing to a woman. He will make any excuse. Felons fear prosecutors it's in their nature." Reiterating similar sentiments, one wrote, "Most of us probably saw this coming. He’s always been afraid of strong women. The probability and potential embarrassment to be beaten by a strong Black woman is causing him to lose too much sleep."

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Emily Elconin

Another comment read, "He always, ALWAYS has to add a petty immature attempted 'slams' before every persons actual name. This was a US President and a current candidate who speaks like this. Surreal. It’s just so stupid and childish. Total embarrassment every time he types and speaks." On Monday, Trump again implied that he may cancel his planned discussion with the Vice President on ABC News due to the network's allegedly antagonistic attitude toward Republicans.

As reported by NBC News, when asked about the same, Trump said, "We're thinking about it. We're thinking about it. They also want to change the rules. You know, the deal was we keep the same rules. Now, all of a sudden they want to make a change in the rules because she can't answer questions...Why doesn't she do something like I'm doing right now? She can't talk. We can't have another dummy as a president."