Trump Jr, Who Is Engaged To Kimberly Guilfoyle, Was Spotted Holding Hands With Another Woman

Donald Trump Jr. recently made headlines when he stepped out with glamorous socialite, Bettina Anderson. The duo was seen enjoying a romantic evening at the high-profile Palm Beach bistro Buccan, celebrating Anderson’s birthday. Their budding relationship seems to confirm rumors of a split with his longtime fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Trump Jr. and Anderson were seen hand-in-hand after their dinner at Buccan, a high-end hotspot just miles from her West Palm Beach home. Dressed to impress, Trump Jr. sported a sleek blue suit with an open-collared shirt, while Anderson opted for a chic black ensemble, accessorized with a gold Rolex and a maroon purse.

The couple shared laughs and appeared smitten as they made their way to Trump Jr.’s pickup truck. The dinner marked yet another public appearance for the duo, who were first spotted together three months ago, sharing an intimate lunch. The photos and public outings proved what many insiders have long suspected— Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have called it quits after a 'rocky' year. Sources close to the couple revealed that their public arguments at Mar-a-Lago resort had become increasingly frequent.

As per the New York Post, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. began dating in 2018 and became engaged in 2020. While the couple presented a joint front at campaign events, their appearances together were cold and theatrical. Adding to the intrigue, Guilfoyle was recently been tapped as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, a move celebrated by Trump Jr. in a supportive social media post. She was also absent from the Trump family’s celebratory post-election photo which raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the state of their engagement.

One and the same, Kimberly Guilfoyle. However the engagement is on the rocks as of September 2024 when Kimberly was reportedly blindsided by photos of her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., with heiress Bettina Anderson. pic.twitter.com/UEq5iueRLR — Entangled Web (@entangledweb) December 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Anderson, a model and philanthropist, is no stranger to the limelight. Born into a prestigious family, her late father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., was a successful banker, and her mother, Inger, was a muse for famed photographer Slim Aarons. Anderson co-founded The Paradise Fund and is famous for her impeccable fashion sense and active social life. The couple’s relationship seems to have blossomed naturally, with Anderson even maintaining a friendly relationship with Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa. Sources close to the new pair describe them as “super cute and happy together,” noting that their chemistry has been apparent for months.

As per the Daily Mail, Anderson’s birthday weekend was nothing short of extravagant, featuring a $1,300 bottle of Salon champagne and a dazzling diamond necklace. Trump Jr. celebrated alongside her, reportedly gifting her a heartfelt card that reportedly read, “I think you are perfect.” The store that sold the necklace described it as an “exquisite 18k white gold diamond 'Y' which featured "a stunning combination of one pear-shaped diamond and multiple round brilliant cut diamonds, graduating in size.”