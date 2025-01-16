Reportedly, Trump is not fond of Donald Trump Jr’s new girlfriend.

Donald Trump Jr. has been dating Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, and sources close to him claim that the President-elect does not approve of her or their relationship.

The sentiment of disapproval is shared by the MAGA camp also as Anderson is not seen as a reliable partner for Don Jr. Due to her history, Anderson poses a threat of mistrust and is a liability to Trump Jr. and Donald Trump‘s presidential term.

Florida socialite Bettina Anderson has reportedly not won over the most important man in Don Jr.’s life, or his friends, for one key reason. https://t.co/z2QwmDvpGa — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 16, 2025

A friend close to Don Jr. has told the media that Bettina Anderson is known to have been around many wealthy men and is seen around Florida’s Palm Beach frequently.

The source also added that Donald Trump Jr. is in the know about all this and is aware of her past. However, Don Jr. is smitten with the socialite and wishes to continue his relationship with her.

Among Floridians, Bettina Anderson has a reputation of being a social climber, and this does not gel well with the MAGA portrayal of women being homemakers and pillars of family. These sentiments are being conveyed to Don Jr., but the father of 5 is head over heels in love with his lady.

In a move to show his seriousness towards Anderson, he also brought her to the New Year’s party at Mar-a-Lago and introduced her to all the important people in his professional, political, and personal circle.

Her presence during all political events at Mar-a-Lago also hints at the possibility of Donald Trump Jr. bringing her to the inauguration ceremony.

The MAGA block, however, is not thrilled with the optics of a casual relationship of Don Jr. taking space during an important event. Trump’s office also worries that if this relationship is to turn south, Anderson would have secured her place in history in a rather bad way forever, which is not acceptable.

However, Don Jr. considers her a very smart woman and is sure that she has class and is sophisticated enough; Trump Jr. considers her perfect for the Trump circle.

Prior to Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr. was in a long-term relationship with and was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, the couple broke up during the campaign last year but kept it under wraps to avoid grabbing eyeballs during more important issues.

After they called it quits, the couple divided their assets and started living separately. It was said that the split was amicable; however, an ambassadorship to Greece (pending senate confirmation) for Ms. Guilfoyle speaks of some other arrangements.

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate. President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across… pic.twitter.com/ThyyDwOTNk — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 10, 2024

Ms. Anderson’s entrance into Donald Trump Jr.’s life is also not a pure coincidence, as she was seen sitting behind Don Jr. and Kimberly during the Republican Convention in Milwaukee. The rumors have been making rounds of her wanting to score big by being in the vicinity of the President and First Lady.