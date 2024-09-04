Trump Hints at Releasing Explosive Epstein Files Release if Re-Elected: ‘Endangers Certain People’

In a bold and unexpected twist, former President Donald Trump has teased the potential release of highly sought-after documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender whose mysterious death and notorious connections have fueled countless conspiracy theories. During a recent appearance on The Lex Fridman Podcast, Trump suggested that he would be open to making the infamous ‘Epstein files’ public should he win a second term in the White House.

Praising Epstein, Trump said, “He was a good salesman. He was a hailing, hearty type of guy. He had some nice assets that he’d throw around, like islands. But a lot of big people went to that island, and fortunately, I was not one of them.” Fridman remarked during the interview, “It’s strange for a lot of people that the list of clients that went to the island has not been made public,” as reported by The Hill. To this, Trump exclaimed, “Yeah, it’s very interesting, isn’t it? It probably will be, by the way. I’d certainly take a look at it.

Also referencing the Kennedy assassination, Trump said, "Now, Kennedy’s interesting because it’s so many years ago. They do that for danger too, because it endangers certain people… so Kennedy is very different from the Epstein thing. But I’d be inclined to do the Epstein. I’d have no problem with it.” When pressed by podcast host Fridman about his willingness to release these documents, Fridman questioned, “There was a moment where you had some hesitation about Epstein, releasing some of the documents on Epstein. Why the hesitation?” Trump remarked, “I don’t think I had any. I mean, I’m not involved. I never went to his island, fortunately. But a lot of people did.”

Donald Trump is making some interesting campaign commitments, promising to release UFO footage, classified documents on the JFK assassination and files related to Jeffrey Epstein.



As per the reports of The New York Post, the files in question reportedly contain a list of individuals who flew on Epstein’s private plane to his secluded Caribbean island, Little St. James – a place that has become synonymous with the alleged abuse and trafficking of underage girls. Often labeled as ‘Pedophile Island,’ it has been the subject of intense speculation, with many wondering which high-profile figures might have been involved in Epstein’s illicit activities. Besides, Trump’s comments come at a time when public interest in Epstein’s connections remains as fervent as ever.

Jeffrey's brother, Mark Epstein, previously revealed, “It was a s—-y island. He hired a crew and said, ‘Make it look like the Polynesian island.’ So they put palm trees in — he put in a fortune of money, but he didn’t care. This is what he wanted, and he turned the island into what he wanted it to be.” Despite Epstein’s death in 2019, which was officially ruled a suicide but continues to be the subject of widespread skepticism, many questions remain unanswered. Chief among them is the complete list of names associated with Epstein’s private island and what role, if any, these individuals played in his alleged crimes.