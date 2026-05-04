Netizens Slam Trump as US Gas Prices Hit Four-Year High Amid Iran War: ‘The Numbers Don’t Lie, Even If the Speeches Do’

The national average for regular gasoline in the US has reached $4.45 as of Monday, May 4, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), a rise from less than $3 per gallon in late February, before the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran. Amid this, Americans on social media are reminded of President Donald Trump‘s promises to lower energy costs during his 2024 Presidential campaign.

While campaigning for the White House a second time, towards the latter half of 2024, Trump promised to cut energy prices in half within 12 months of taking office as POTUS. However, his US war against Iran and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by the Islamic Republic sent gas prices up by more than a dollar in the following weeks.

Last week, a report by the AAA said that “The national average is $1.12 higher than it was this time last year, as oil prices surge above $100/barrel with no indication of when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.”

“Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years, since late July 2022,” the report added. The last time oil prices crossed $4.15 a gallon in the US was in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

REPORTER: "The average price of a gallon of gas is now $4.30 in this country…" PRESIDENT TRUMP: "And you know what? And we're not going to have a nuclear weapon in the hands of Iran." "The gas will go down. As soon as the war is over, it'll drop like a rock. There's so much… pic.twitter.com/aRIQxL1ksJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 30, 2026

The surge in gas prices has naturally led US citizens to worry about the increasing cost of living and inflation.

But, according to President Trump and his supporters, the rising cost of gasoline is a temporary price to pay amid the US war against Iran.

“And you know what? And we’re not going to have a nuclear weapon in the hands of Iran,” Trump told reporters, according to Al Jazeera. “The gas will go down. As soon as the war is over, it’ll drop like a rock,” he said.

On Sunday, May 3, Trump said that the US will “guide” the stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz amid its seizure of Iranian ports in the waterway. However, he did not provide many details about how “Project Freedom” would operate.

Meanwhile, users on social media are growing wary of rising gas prices and calling out Trump for the same. “The AAA national average for regular gas today is $4.44, the highest in four years. Are you tired of winning yet?” an X post by the account named “Republicans Against Trump” said.

Trump before the election: “My plan will cut energy prices in half within 12 months of taking office. We’re going down and getting gasoline below $2 a gallon, bring down the price of everything…” The AAA national average for regular gas today is $4.44, the highest in four… pic.twitter.com/93cSWz0aeE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 3, 2026

“To be more precise, the AAA national average for regular gas today is $4.44, the highest in four years, because of Donald Trump and the war he started with Iran that he does not know how to end,” replied one user.

“You had to be a complete fool to believe any of his promises regarding energy prices or any other reductions in the cost of living. He lies about everything,” said a second person.

“Campaign Trump: “$2 gas.” President Trump: “$4.44 gas.” ⛽ The numbers don’t lie, even if the speeches do. This isn’t winning; it’s a reality check at the gas station,” someone else chimed in.

Trump campaigned on gas under $2 a gallon. Tonight: a national average of $4.44 New ABC/WaPo/Ipsos poll: 44% of Americans say they've cut back on driving. 42% are cutting other household expenses. Jet fuel costs have nearly doubled since the war began @ABCWorldNews pic.twitter.com/s7b0cjVzpi — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 3, 2026

However, some users still backed the President. “Trump has acted to protect America, risking a temporary increase in prices. Biden had similar but permanent increases because democrats are morons,” said one user.

Meanwhile, June Goh, a senior oil market analyst in Singapore, told Al Jazeera that it was unclear how Trump’s plan would help energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Normalising the flow through the Strait of Hormuz will take more than what Project Freedom is offering, whilst the yawning gap in oil supply will take months to resolve, “Goh said.