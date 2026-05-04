Trump Promises Gas Prices Will ‘Drop Like a Rock’ After Iran War But Megyn Kelly Says It’s All Propaganda

Megyn Kelly criticized President Donald Trump on The Megyn Kelly Show on Friday, May 1. She accused him of pushing “propaganda” about Iran’s nuclear goals to justify the US war against the Islamic Republic, while Americans grapple with surging gas prices that have already crossed $4.39 a gallon.

During the episode, a clip played of President Trump telling reporters that gas prices would “drop like a rock” once the war against Iran ends, while adding that the war is crucial to prevent the Islamic Republic from gaining a nuclear weapon.

“And you know what? And we’re not going to have a nuclear weapon in the hands of Iran,” Trump said when a reporter told him that gas prices have reached $4.30 a gallon.

REPORTER: "The average price of a gallon of gas is now $4.30 in this country…" PRESIDENT TRUMP: "And you know what? And we're not going to have a nuclear weapon in the hands of Iran." "The gas will go down. As soon as the war is over, it'll drop like a rock. There's so much… pic.twitter.com/aRIQxL1ksJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 30, 2026

“The gas will go down as soon as the war’s over, it’ll drop like a rock,” the POTUS added. “There’s so much of it. It’s all over the place, sitting all over the oceans of the world. And it’ll be — it’ll go down. But what won’t happen is if Iran had a nuclear weapon and used it, then the whole world is a different place…”

Kelly said that the price of gas had already gone up another 10 cents from Thursday, April 30, thus reaching $4.40. She then played a clip of Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott speaking with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Collins asked Scott what he would say to people unhappy about paying more for gas. The Republican blamed Democrats, claiming they tried to raise gas prices to push people toward electric vehicles.

SHOCKING: NOW RINO MEGYN KELLY ATTACKS PRESIDENT TRUMP OVER GAS PRICES AND IRAN STRIKES Megyn Kelly blasted President Donald J. Trump over rising gas prices, saying the national average has climbed to $4.39 per gallon and accusing him of misrepresenting intelligence on Iran’s… pic.twitter.com/XsZk0UBN7R — Sergeant News Network (@sgtnewsnetwork) May 3, 2026

“Trump’s tried to get gas prices down. He did his first term. He’s done it this term. But there’s a trade-off right now. I want — I want my family, your family, to be safe. And is there a cost right now?

“It’s terrible that we have higher prices, but the trade-off is we’re going to live in freedom and democracy, and we don’t have somebody who’s a lunatic that’s gonna drop a nuclear weapon on us,” Scott said, justifying the increasing cost of gasoline.

Following this, Megyn Kelly ripped into the reasoning that Iran poses a nuclear threat. She noted that Trump’s own intelligence community had reassessed that Iran was “not anywhere near getting a nuclear bomb.”

“President Trump himself said that we had obliterated the nuclear sites in June, which we believed and reported and congratulated him on,” the former Fox News host said.

“You can say Iran’s a bad actor. Iran has proxies who are doing bad things in the region. Iran has designs on hurting America. That’s all true,” Kelly said. “But what he just said is a lie. It’s bulls**t. It’s f**king propaganda, and it’s not gonna sell. People don’t believe it.”

Kelly then said that President Trump’s war against Iran is the reason his approval ratings are dropping. She added that according to recent polls, two-thirds of Americans are against the war in Iran.

Meanwhile, gas prices hit a four-year high last week. The average price reached $4.45 on Monday, May 4, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).