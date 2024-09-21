Trump Expresses His Displeasure Over Kamala Harris' Poll Win: "Somehow a Woman is Doing Better"

Former president Donald Trump tried to appeal to the voters with his impromptu appearance on a primetime Fox News show Gutfeld. In an exclusive with host Greg Gutfeld, President Trump lamented Vice President Kamala Harris's recent poll victory over him. He regretted that, toward the end of the 2024 election cycle, President Joe Biden was abruptly replaced at the top of the ticket. The Republican leader not only expressed shock over trailing behind his Democratic rival but also emphasized that he was losing to "a woman". “And they put her in,” Trump said. “And she somehow—a woman—somehow she’s doing better than he did.”

Donald Trump on Vice President Harris:



“She’s somehow a woman. Somehow, she’s doing better than he did.”



pic.twitter.com/LrTB5WMjYO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 19, 2024

“[Joe Biden] was pretty much gone,” he added. “They said, ‘Joe, it’s over, you’re getting out’... and they were very nasty… He got out.” According to The Daily Beast, then, going back to his prepared remarks, the GOP nominee declared that he didn't think Harris' success “can last because she’s so weak on people coming in, she was the border czar.”

Trump: “Kamala Harris — a female — will NOT be your president.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/sQDIdc8tEk — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Harris is surging among voters as per new Fox News polls, since mid-August, registered voters' preferences for the 2024 presidential race have changed by three percentage points. Harris leads Trump by two points now, 50%–48%, compared to Trump's one-point lead last month.

Trump adhered to his 2020 campaign rhetoric, asserting that he would be in favor of having a female president of the United States, although he soon clarified that it would not be Harris. The Hill reported, that Trump endorsed the notion of his daughter Ivanka becoming the first female president at a rally in New Hampshire, “And this would be your president, possibly? I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” he said. “You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it, and she’s not competent.” “They’re all saying ‘we want Ivanka,'” Trump added. “I don’t blame them.”

Trump: You know I want to see the first woman president also but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it and she’s not competent. pic.twitter.com/7CpFsE2wuo — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2020

In another rally in North Carolina Trump told the crowd that it would be “an insult to our country” if Harris becomes president. “People don’t like her. Nobody likes her. She could never be the first woman president. She could never be. That would be an insult to our country,” he said.

President Trump trashes Sen. Kamala Harris: "People don't like her. Nobody likes her. She could never be the first woman President. That would be an insult to our country." pic.twitter.com/VUyr3uAmVK — The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Harris cautioned Wisconsin rally attendees not to focus too much on the polls, which show the contest as tied between her and Trump, according to The Hill.

“46 days until the election. And, what we know, this is going to be a tight race until the very end. So, let’s not pay too much attention to the polls because let’s be clear, we are the underdog in this race and we have some hard work ahead of us,” the Democratic nominee said. “We’re tired of all that division and hate they’re pushing,” she said. “This is a people-powered campaign. This is a campaign about building community, building coalition, reminding us all that we are all in this together and that we’re gonna be good and alright,” Harris added.