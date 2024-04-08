Trump Compares Himself to Nelson Mandela and Furiously Rants About Trials: ‘Have Done Nothing Wrong’

In a string of rant posts on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump, while comparing himself to South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, expressed his displeasure about the numerous court cases he was facing. The rants also described his beef with the judges overseeing his trial, the gag orders being enforced against him, and E. Jean Carroll.

Trump's outburst occurred only hours before throwing a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser event that raised $50 million for the former president's reelection campaign, per Mediaite.

Crooked Judge Juan Merchan is not allowing me to talk, is taking away my First Amendment Rights, he’s got me GAGGED, because he doesn’t want the FACTS behind the Gag to come out. How many Corrupt, Biased, Crooked Joe Biden-“Protection Agency” New York Judges do I have to endure… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 6, 2024

Judge Juan Merchan, Judge Lewis Kaplan, and a “mysterious lady” who “said rape was sexy” were the targets of his first post, likely another reference to his lie regarding Carroll. “Crooked Judge Juan Merchan is not allowing me to talk, is taking away my First Amendment Rights, and he’s got me GAGGED because he doesn’t want the FACTS behind the Gag to come out. How many Corrupt, Biased, Crooked Joe Biden-'Protection Agency' New York Judges do I have to endure before somebody steps in?” Trump ranted in the first post.

“I had New York Federal Judge, Lewis Kaplan, with a woman who I never knew, and had nothing to do with, until she sued me for 'defamation.' She did not know what day, month, or year the supposed “incident” took place – She knew nothing,” he continued his rant, slamming Carroll. “Kaplan, a Hillary friend, wouldn’t even let my lawyers put on a proper case, made it two cases instead of one, took away my American Right to defend myself, and was a Crazed Bully as his wife and friends sat in the Courthouse, every day in their little roped off section, and prodded him on in awe. This mysterious lady, who said rape is sexy, got $91 Million Dollars.”

The second tweet targeted New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom Trump called "racist, corrupt," and one of his favorite targets to vent about, Judge Arthur Engoron, calling him a "whack job." He wrote, “Of course, we have Arthur Engoron, a total lunatic, whack job, who ruled that I should pay an almost $500 Million Dollar 'fine' for having done nothing wrong (No Victims, No Damages, Ironclad Disclaimer, ONLY SUCCESS!), in fact, he was the one who committed fraud when he purposely, at the direction of Racist, Corrupt A.G. Letitia James, undervalued Mar-a-Lago at $18 Million Dollars.”

After that, Trump returned to Judge Merchan, and he concluded by making a bold comparison between himself and the late South African anti-apartheid leader. “If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the “clink” for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela – It will be my GREAT HONOR,” he wrote in his last Truth Social post.

At a rally in New Hampshire last year, Trump first claimed to be like Nelson Mandela, who was jailed for 27 years for his anti-apartheid activism before being honored globally and given the Nobel Peace Prize, per Mediaite. He said, “I don’t mind being Nelson Mandela, because I’m doing it for a reason.”