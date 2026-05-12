Trump Collected $59 Million Through T1 Phone Preorders — But New Terms Suggest It May Never Be Released

President Donald Trump’s much-publicized gold smartphone may never be released, according to a new update on the website.

Reportedly, Trump Mobile quietly updated its terms in April 2026, warning customers that they do not guarantee that the mobile will be commercially released.

A year after Trump followers paid $100 deposits for a Trump-branded T1 gold phone , the revised preorder terms have worried people.

The updated fine print, dated April 6, states that the company behind Trump Mobile, T1 Mobile LLC , “does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.”

A separate section of Trump’s T1 Preorder Deposit Terms and Conditions is titled No Guarantee of Release, Delivery or Timing. It reads:

“Estimated ship dates, launch timelines, or anticipated production schedule are non-binding estimates only.”

“Trump Mobile does not guarantee that: the Device will be commercially released; regulatory approvals (including FCC authorization) will be obtained; carrier certification will be secured; production will commence or continue; or delivery will occur within any specific timeframe.”

Around 600,000 people paid $100 deposits for the Trump-branded T1 phone, but not a single device has shipped despite multiple promised delivery dates. Trump Mobile has now updated its terms to say there’s no guarantee the phone will ever be made or sold. pic.twitter.com/vEA1lVMltQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 12, 2026

The revision comes nearly a year after the company first began collecting $100 deposits for the $499 T1 phone. Estimates reveal that about 590,000 people have paid the deposits, generating approximately $59 million.

Interestingly, $499 is a “promotional price,” and the $100 deposits do not “lock in” this price. The terms read:

“Final pricing and offers will be disclosed at the time of purchase, and you will have the opportunity to accept or reject the final terms before completing your purchase.”

This means that current customers may never get the phone, and even if it’s released in the future, they will have to pay more to secure it.

If a customer no longer wishes to buy the phone or wait that long, they can request a refund through Trump Mobile customer support. A refund will be provided if the phone is never released.

The T1 phone was originally expected to ship in August 2025. The timeline later shifted to November 2025 and then December 2025. The customer service representatives reportedly told Fortune earlier this year that deliveries were expected in “mid to late January,” but eventually blamed the delay on the government shutdown.

The T1 phone has also undergone multiple redesigns over the past year. The original pictures showed it as a bright gold phone branded with the Trump name and an American flag on the back panel. The current images differ, though the gold theme remains.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Donald Trump scammed 600k people: they ordered phones and he didn't deliver them – YF Nearly 590,000 people paid $59 million in deposits for the Trump gold phone, yet a year later not a single device has shipped and the launch date has disappeared from the website… pic.twitter.com/zPqHZH83pI — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 12, 2026

Additionally, it was initially promoted as a “built in America” phone. However, the company has also softened its manufacturing claims, and it now says the “product is designed with American values in mind.”

According to Trump Mobile’s latest product listing, T1 is an Android-powered device with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 50-megapixel front and back cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and “AI face unlock.”

Despite these changes and the potential that T1 never sees the light of day, Trump Mobile continues to obtain the necessary licenses and certificates for the phone’s release. According to Fortune, it has received its PTCRB certification, a requirement for any phone launching in the U.S. that uses major networks.