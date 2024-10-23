Trump Claims He Has 'Aced' Two Cognitive Tests. Then, He Pretends to be a Duck at Rally

Former president Donald Trump has been actively campaigning in the final days before the election, during his Lancaster, Pennsylvania town hall appearance he addressed immigration, the economy, and the climate. However, some bizarre moments questioned his mental acuity, he displayed an impression of a duck while talking about fracking. “So we’re going to frack, frack, frack, like a duck,” he said with his lips pursed as he leaned over, seemingly imitating a duck.“Frack! Frack! Frack! You can do three times what you’re doing now and even four times and you can do it and it won’t have any impact on you,” he told a bemused moderator Sage Steele.

"Like a duck. Frack, frack, frack."



What sound does a duck make? According to Trump, it's not quack. pic.twitter.com/y2XEKt9W66 — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 20, 2024

According to The Independent, Steele inquired- “Fracking. How soon, how quickly, how much in Pennsylvania?" To which, Trump responded, “You know what you’re doing is fracking but you can do much more. You can do double and triple what you’re doing right now. You’re restricted by so many different things that they put on.” The Republican leader also addressed the rumors regarding his mental decline and cognitive issues. He gave glowing reviews about his alleged cognitive tests, “I’ve done cognitive tests – I’ve done them twice – and I aced both of them,” Trump said. “The doctor in one case said ‘I’ve never seen anybody ace them, they’ve never seen anybody ace them.’”

“He digresses into bizarre tangents about golf, about sharks, about his own ‘beautiful’ body.”



The New York Times analyzed Donald Trump's public appearances over the years and found that he is in a steep cognitive decline. pic.twitter.com/wr18mY3uDl — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) October 9, 2024

The GOP nominee also attacked his rival Kamala Harris and said she lacked 'cognitive intelligence', he also insisted that his age wasn't 80. “I’m not 80, and I’m not that close to 80. I have no cognitive. She [Kamala Harris] may have a cognitive problem,” Trump added. As per CNBC, the former president reaffirmed his refusal to provide a health update despite Harris's efforts to cast doubt on his suitability for the presidency. He chose to brush aside inquiries about whether he would make his current medical records public.

In response to a question about whether he would make his medical records public, the Republican nominee said he had already disclosed enough details about his health. “Yeah, my health records – I’ve done five exams over the last four years. You’ve got them all,” Trump recently told the media, which had gathered on an airport tarmac in Detroit, Michigan. He remarked, "I'm obviously in the middle of a very big and very contentious fight. We're in the lead. I've completed my medical exams."

Kamala Harris at a Divine Faith Ministries International event on October 20, 2024, in Jonesboro, Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Megan Varner)

"I've done cognitive tests twice, and I've aced them," Trump once again boasted about his mental health indicating a flawless score. Before he left the press, he took a jab at Harris saying, "I want to see her do a cognitive test because she couldn't ace because she wasn't born smart." Meanwhile, on October 12, Harris made public her White House physician's comprehensive health report. In a statement that same day, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung asserted that the Republican candidate "has voluntarily released" many health reports before. Cheung cited a letter from Dr. Bruce Aronwald that was given in November and contained three paragraphs on an examination that was performed on Trump over a year ago.