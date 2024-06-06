Trump Calls Biden ‘The Worst President’ in US History Despite Not Being ‘Too Old’ to Serve

Donald Trump has never been one to hold back his opinions, especially when it comes to his political rival, President Joe Biden. Recently, Trump made headlines by calling Biden ‘the worst president’ in US history. The former president posted a clip on Instagram, captioned, “JOE BIDEN IS NOT TOO OLD TO BE PRESIDENT—NOT EVEN CLOSE, BUT HE IS TOO INCOMPETENT AND CORRUPT!” In the clip, Trump remarked, “Joe Biden is not too old to be president. I know a lot of people that are older than him and they are at the top of their games. It’s not even close but he is too incompetent and he is too corrupt. He is the worst president in the history of our country. Thank you.”

The social media response was swift and scathing. One user quipped, “Says the old man just convicted of 34 FELONIES 😂” Another chimed in, “Trump just described himself!” Echoing these sentiments, a third user wrote, “You're only saying that because you're basically the same age💀” Yet another added, “You got some real nerve calling anybody corrupt!!!” The exchange between Trump and Biden has been anything but cordial. Following Trump’s trial verdict, Biden did not hold back in criticizing his predecessor. At a campaign event, Biden remarked, "For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency. But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice."

As per NBC News, Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York money trial has been a prominent talking point for Biden. Addressing Trump’s conviction, Biden slammed the rhetoric from Trump and his supporters. He said, “It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict,” Biden also described Trump as "unhinged" and suggested that "something snapped in this guy for real" after the 2020 election, driving him "crazy." Despite the heated exchange, there is a notable consensus among Americans regarding Biden’s age.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed that an overwhelming majority, 86% of Americans, believe Biden, 81, is too old to serve another term as president. This data includes 59% who think both Biden and Trump, 77, are too old and 27% who believe only Biden is too old. This poll was followed by a report from special counsel Robert Hur, which recommended, "In contrast, Mr. Biden turned in classified documents to the National Archives and the Department of Justice, consented to the search of multiple locations including his homes, sat for a voluntary interview and in other ways cooperated with the investigation."